Daiquiriville now open at Underground Atlanta and more restaurant news from the week

Opening hours are 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays, 6 p.m.-3 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 6 p.m.-midnight Sundays.

Daiquiriville joins several other operating and soon-to-open food and beverage concepts at Underground Atlanta, which was purchased in 2020 by Lalani Ventures. The development, which spans Pryor, Central, Wall, and Alabama streets, is readying for a $150 million renovation that will also include housing.

Already open at Underground Atlanta are the Masquerade live music venue; Future Showbar and Restaurant, a 14,000-square-foot, two-story LGBTQ restaurant and bar; and iScream Ice Cream ice cream parlor.

*****

Superica has set March 6 as the opening date for its latest location on Atlanta’s Westside at 930 Howell Mill Road. The Tex-Mex restaurant from chef Ford Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurant group will host a free preview breakfast taco pop-up from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2

The new location will be more intimate than its predecessors in Dunwoody, Krog Street Market, Battery Atlanta, Avalon in Alpharetta and Chastain Park, with 154 seats, including 12 bar seats. The space will also feature a wraparound patio with a ping-pong table and game area.

Opening hours will be open for lunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Mondays-Fridays; dinner 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays, 3-11 p.m. Saturdays, and 3-10 p.m. Sundays; and weekend brunch Saturdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rocket Farm Restaurants also includes several other metro Atlanta restaurants including the Optimist, No. 246, St. Cecilia, King + Duke and Beetlecat, as well as other eateries in Nashville and Houston.

*****

East Point cupcake shop Kupcakerie has opened its second location at 717 Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown, according to a press release from Habif Properties.

The shop, from Henry and Kascha Adeleye, serves a variety of cupcakes, coffee from local Radio Roasters, tea, cake pops, housemade breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

Kupcakerie is located next to Grindhouse Killer Burgers and will be a neighbor to Supremo Taco when it reopens in the coming weeks.

*****

Fairway Social, an interactive sports entertainment concept that also includes a full-service restaurant and bar, opened this week in the Trilith development in Fayetteville across from Trilith Studios where most of the Marvel movies are shot.

The 7,200-square-foot concept from Competitive Social Ventures has seven simulator bays with Full Swing, a technology offering virtual sports games. The space also features private event spaces, a live music stage, outdoor seating, golf leagues, watch parties and table games. The Trilith location joins the first Fairway Social, which opened in Alpharetta in 2021.

Fairway Social joins several other food and beverage concepts at Trilith, including Amici Italian Café, Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, ENZO Italian Steakhouse, Honeysuckle Gelato, Hop City, Nourish + Bloom Market, SENSU Sushi Restaurant & Bar, Thumbs Up Diner and Woodstone Bakery & Café.

Fairway Social Trilith will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

Alpharetta-based Competitive Social Ventures is also set to open pickleball concept Pickle and Social in Gwinnett County later this year.

*****

Suwanee-based Southern food truck and restaurant Flavor Rich is set to open a location this summer at 549 Peachtree St. NE in the Byron development, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant serves dishes including fried chicken, lobster and waffles, and fish and grits.

*****

That Burger Spot is slated to open a location at 3781 Presidential Pkwy in the next few weeks and at 45 Moreland Ave. SE later this year, What Now Atlanta reports.

