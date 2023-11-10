Israeli-style eatery Rina opens second location in Alpharetta’s Avalon

Credit: Courtesy of Rina

Credit: Courtesy of Rina

Restaurant News
By
32 minutes ago

Rina, the Israeli-style restaurant on the Eastside Beltline, is poised to open a second location next week in the Avalon mixed-use development in Alpharetta.

Set to open Nov. 13, the restaurant will be located at 3180 Avalon Blvd., directly off the plaza between Makers Market and Antico Pizza, in a space most recently home to the Santa’s Secret ‘Stache holiday bar and Goldberg’s Bagels.

Rina will serve the same menu at both locations, with mezze, hummus, pita sandwiches and platters. Inspired by owner Tal Baum’s childhood in Israel, dishes will include chicken shawarma pita with baba ganoush, Israeli salad, sumac and caramelized onions; falafel salad with romaine, Israeli salad, feta, crispy chickpeas & goddess tahini dressing; and beef kebab with garlic pita, tomato brown butter and sumac onion.

The beverage program from beverage director and creative director Demario Wallace, features drinks like the frozen Hof Alma with passionfruit, gin, rum, orange and arak and the Hof Tel Baruch with vodka, Aperol, dragonfruit, lemon and Topo Chico.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Rina

Credit: Courtesy of Rina

Designed by Baum and local design firm Smith Hanes Studio, the 3,268-square-foot Avalon eatery will offer indoor and outdoor seating with blue-and-white striped awnings, large planters, flags and rolling glass doors. Rina, named for Baum’s grandmother, will also have a to-go window that will offer the restaurant’s full food and cocktail menu.

Rina’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group, which was founded in 2015, also includes Bellina Alimentari and Atrium at Ponce City Market, Aziza and Falafel Nation on the Westside and Carmel in Buckhead Village.

Rina joins a long list of other food and dining concepts in Avalon including Bocado, Antico Pizza, Superica, The Cape and Colletta.

3180 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 470-657-7097, experienceavalon.com/directory/restaurants/rina

ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

Scroll down to see the full menu for Rina:

Credit: Rina

Credit: Rina

Credit: Rina

Credit: Rina

ExploreThe ultimate guide to comfort food in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
All results in Tuesday’s Fulton election headed for recount1h ago

Credit: AP

Manchin, possibly a third-party candidate, stresses bipartisanship at UGA event
1h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Janelle Monáe leads strong showing of Grammy’s Atlanta nominees
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hand counts spread in Georgia despite lack of voting machine problems
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Training center opponents plan mass mobilization to the facility site
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Quarter

Japanese restaurant, private omakase bar sign on at Midtown’s Spring Quarter development
4h ago
Review: At Little Sparrow, Ford Fry goes big with frites and fats
23h ago
Take a peek at Bar Blanc, set to open next week above Little Sparrow in west Midtown
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Preview first round of Georgia high school football playoffs
Honoring those who served: Veterans Day events planned across metro Atlanta
37m ago
Winter Lantern Festival makes Georgia debut at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top