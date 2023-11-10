Israeli-style eatery Rina opens second location in Alpharetta’s Avalon

Set to open Nov. 13, the restaurant will be located at 3180 Avalon Blvd., directly off the plaza between Makers Market and Antico Pizza, in a space most recently home to the Santa’s Secret ‘Stache holiday bar and Goldberg’s Bagels.

Rina will serve the same menu at both locations, with mezze, hummus, pita sandwiches and platters. Inspired by owner Tal Baum’s childhood in Israel, dishes will include chicken shawarma pita with baba ganoush, Israeli salad, sumac and caramelized onions; falafel salad with romaine, Israeli salad, feta, crispy chickpeas & goddess tahini dressing; and beef kebab with garlic pita, tomato brown butter and sumac onion.

The beverage program from beverage director and creative director Demario Wallace, features drinks like the frozen Hof Alma with passionfruit, gin, rum, orange and arak and the Hof Tel Baruch with vodka, Aperol, dragonfruit, lemon and Topo Chico.

Designed by Baum and local design firm Smith Hanes Studio, the 3,268-square-foot Avalon eatery will offer indoor and outdoor seating with blue-and-white striped awnings, large planters, flags and rolling glass doors. Rina, named for Baum’s grandmother, will also have a to-go window that will offer the restaurant’s full food and cocktail menu.

Rina’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Baum’s Oliva Restaurant Group, which was founded in 2015, also includes Bellina Alimentari and Atrium at Ponce City Market, Aziza and Falafel Nation on the Westside and Carmel in Buckhead Village.

Rina joins a long list of other food and dining concepts in Avalon including Bocado, Antico Pizza, Superica, The Cape and Colletta.

3180 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 470-657-7097, experienceavalon.com/directory/restaurants/rina

Scroll down to see the full menu for Rina:

