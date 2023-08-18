Houck’s Grille closing in Roswell after 35 years to make way for Coastal Bar, Grill & Chill

Houck’s Grille in Roswell is closing later this month after 35 years, with a new concept poised to take its place.

Located at 10930 Crabapple Road, Houck’s will shutter after a celebration at 4 p.m. Aug. 27, featuring appearances by owners Bill and Judy Houck, live music and a silent auction of sports memorabilia hanging on the restaurant’s walls, with proceeds set to benefit local nonprofits. The event will also offer a taste of food to be served at Coastal Bar, Grill & Chill, the eatery slated to take over the space in mid-September.

Coastal will feature Gulf Coast-inspired dishes and drinks, including the Ray Bob, a Southern twist on the timeless Reuben sandwich as well as Mexican molotes, thin-sliced fried catfish served with gluten-free hush puppies, a modern take on a Southern favorite. Several items from Houck’s will also make their way onto the Coastal menu, such as the baby back ribs, which Coastal will put its own twist on with tropical barbecue sauce and mango-habanero glaze, as well as fried shrimp that can also be prepared with coconut.

The restaurant will also host events including Tuesday night trivia and live music.

“Coastal is an evolution of the legacy that Bill and Judy initiated at Houck’s in 1986,” said Jerome Stuart, the operations manager for Coastal, in a prepared statement. “It’s a collective celebration that honors their journey and ours.”

The Houcks will be on board at Coastal, though not in an operational role, according to a representative for the restaurant. They are retiring to spend time with their granddaughter, travel and write a book about their experiences.

