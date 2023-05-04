Delbar opens in Alpharetta next week with a menu featuring classic Persian cuisine

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which was previously home to Traditions Indian Cuisine, was designed by Kargar with design elements including earth-toned walls, antique textiles, greenery, and rustic wood. The building will have a private event space with a dedicated bar.

Delbar “is a love letter to the influential dishes that shaped chef and owner Fares Kargar’s youth and the women in his life who instilled in him a deep appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking,” according to a press release.

Kargar left his native Iran at 17, eventually landing in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University while working at several restaurants, including Rumi’s Kitchen. He opened Delbar in Inman Park in 2020, with a menu featuring dishes like lamb-neck shawarma, trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs, hummus and tahdig.

In addition to Delbar, Kargar also owns food stall Bibi in Ponce City Market, which he opened in late 2022.

The Alpharetta location of Delbar will initially be open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner, and will eventually be open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

4120 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. delbaratl.com

