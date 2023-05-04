Delbar opens in Alpharetta next week with a menu featuring classic Persian cuisine

The second location of popular Middle Eastern restaurant Delbar is set to open next week in Alpharetta.
Delbar, from owner Fares Kargar, a native of Iran, opens May 10 at 4120 Old Milton Parkway.
The restaurant will serve a menu of Persian dishes with Israeli, Turkish and Lebanese influences, with dishes including hummus garnished with crispy chickpea and sumac; Omani shrimp with Persian dried lime, sour orange and herbs; chinjeh, beef sirloin with saffron, onion and yogurt marinade; and sabzi polo made with scallions, parsley, cilantro, and fenugreek basmati rice.
A new savory brunch menu will feature dishes like Shroom Peynirli Pide with oyster mushrooms, fried onion and kasseri cheese and bakery items such as baklava with walnut, phyllo dough, pistachio and orange blossom.
Beverage director Francis Coligado’s beverage program will be focused on Persian flavors, using ingredients and spices imported from Iran like barberries, cardamom, Persian dried lime and sour cherries. The beverage list will also feature draft beer, Mediterranean natural wines and sharbats, non-alcoholic drinks made from fruit and flowers.
The 8,000-square-foot restaurant, which was previously home to Traditions Indian Cuisine, was designed by Kargar with design elements including earth-toned walls, antique textiles, greenery, and rustic wood. The building will have a private event space with a dedicated bar.
Delbar “is a love letter to the influential dishes that shaped chef and owner Fares Kargar’s youth and the women in his life who instilled in him a deep appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking,” according to a press release.
Kargar left his native Iran at 17, eventually landing in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University while working at several restaurants, including Rumi’s Kitchen. He opened Delbar in Inman Park in 2020, with a menu featuring dishes like lamb-neck shawarma, trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs, hummus and tahdig.
In addition to Delbar, Kargar also owns food stall Bibi in Ponce City Market, which he opened in late 2022.
The Alpharetta location of Delbar will initially be open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner, and will eventually be open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
4120 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. delbaratl.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author