Nowak’s opens in Sandy Springs and more metro Atlanta restaurant news from the week

6690 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-980-3638, nowaksrestaurant.com.

*****

Alpharetta Cuban and Peruvian restaurant Mambo’s Cafe has expanded with a second location at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford. The eatery’s menu includes ceviches, paella, tostones and ropa vieja.

*****

Cuban restaurant Papi’s Grill, which has several locations throughout metro Atlanta, is now serving its Cuban sandwiches from a stall in section 107 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

*****

Cold-pressed juice shop Arden’s Garden has reopened its Sandy Springs location at 218 Johnson Ferry Road NE. In addition to juices, the shop also offers a plant-based wrap and bowl station, smoothies and cleanses. Arden’s Garden has several locations around metro Atlanta, including Kirkwood, Buckhead and Stone Mountain.

*****

Fast-casual Mediterranean concept Cava is set to open at 572 Hank Aaron Drive in Summerhill, What Now Atlanta reports. There are eight other Cava locations in metro Atlanta.

*****

Kennesaw-based Apotheos Roastery will open an 800-square-foot location this summer on the ground floor of the Anthem offices at 740 W. Peachtree St. NW, What Now Atlanta reports. The full-service coffee shop will also offer alcoholic beverages in the evening. Apotheos is owned by Every Day People Group, which also operates Gabriel’s Bakery in Marietta and and barbecue restaurant the Nest in Kennesaw.

