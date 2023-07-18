Higher Taste opens in Little Five Points with plant-based, ayurvedic menu

A new plant-based restaurant has opened in Little Five Points, in a space that was previously home to a similar concept.

Located at 1150 Euclid Ave. NE, Higher Taste opened in place of Govindas, a vegan restaurant that operated for several years before closing during the pandemic.

Higher Taste’s kitchen is run by Amita Balaram, who specializes in ayurvedic cooking, a style that “focuses on conscious living and healthy eating,” according to manager and co-owner Navin Deepnarain. Balaram is also an ayurvedic doctor and monk who received culinary training in his native India for many years before moving to Atlanta.

Deepnarain and Balaram are part of the Bhakti movement — which means “love” in Sanskrit — associated with the Hare Krishna community, as was the owner of Govindas. Deepnarain worked at Govindas for two years before purchasing the restaurant with Balaram, adding new signage, updating the kitchen and renovating the 35-seat dining area.

The restaurant’s name comes from a Hare Krishna cookbook that espouses the benefits of a vegan, “karma-free” diet and lifestyle.

The menu features a handful of dishes that were sold at Govindas, as well as several new options including narayani fried rice with shrimp, broccoli, corn, spinach, bell pepper, jalapeno, carrot, cabbage, peas and vegan egg; wraps like the shiva wrap with barbecue mushrooms, poppy seed paste, hummus, lettuce, spinach, tomato and bell pepper; and desserts like chocolate mousse and carrot cake.

One of the most popular items is an $9.99 all-you-can-eat plate known as the Eastern Meal with rice, chickpea curry, vegetable curry, salad and a sweet.

Other options include jackfruit pizza; the aum burger with barbecue jackfruit, lettuce, tomato and pickles; and several curries.

Though the menu is almost entirely vegan, there are a few vegetarian options, as the Bhakti diet does allow for some dairy (though not eggs). Those include the ganesh wrap made with paneer cheese (though tofu can be substituted) and the option to add cheese to the menu’s several burgers.

Higher Taste’s opening hours are noon-9 p.m. daily; in the fall, the hours will be noon-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

1150 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/highertasteatlanta

