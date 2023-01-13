Taste Wine Bar opens at The Works and and more Atlanta restaurant news from the week

Tapas restaurant One Street Over is set to open next month at 12 West Peachtree Place in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports. The space was most recently occupied by BRKLYN Kitchen & Lounge, which closed late last year. One Street Over is co-owned by Henry Johnson, who also owns barbecue restaurant Tom, Dick and Hank in College Park.

Ayman Kamel, the owner of 5Church in Midtown and Buckhead, has plans to open a Latin fusion restaurant at 33 Peachtree Place in the former Babalu space, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Alvin Sun is relocating his Taiwanese chicken restaurant Java Saga from its location on Presidential Parkway to the former Master Bakery space on Buford Highway this spring, Eater Atlanta reports.

1255 Social will replace Red Sky Tapas & Bar at 1255 Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The new concept, which will open this spring, comes Harry’s Pizza and Subs owner Ilene Kapper Oxman. Red Sky closed in late 2022.

Chad J. Clevenger has been named culinary director for Tang Hospitality, which includes Char Korean Bar & Grill in Inman Park and Girl Diver in Reynoldstown, with a second location to open this year in West Midtown.

Clevenger started his culinary career two decades ago, working in kitchens in Colorado, New Mexico and France, before landing in Atlanta as the executive chef at Alma Cocina.

Richard Tang, owner of Tang Hospitality, recently confirmed that he will not be moving forward with Press Start, a video game bar and restaurant that was set to open in Summerhill. He hopes to open it in another location in the future.

Danny Yi, the owner of former Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant Sokome in downtown Atlanta, will open Mexican restaurant Vecinos in April at 366 5th St. near Piedmont Park, What Now Atlanta reports.

Cathy’s, a gourmet ice cream sandwich shop, has closed its Atlanta locations in Midtown and West Midtown, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. In addition, 101 Bagel Cafe has opened in Dunwoody and Perc Coffee is set to open a location on Main Street in Tucker.

Duluth restaurant Lobster Banh Mi is set to open a second location this fall at 3432 Clairmont Road in Brookhaven, What Now Atlanta reports.

Seafood restaurant Katch Kitchen & Cocktails is set to open on Northlake Parkway in Tucker, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Snap Thai & Lobster Bar will open this year at 3699 Lenox Road NE in the Prominence development, What Now Atlanta reports.

Florida-based healthy bowl chain Mahana Fresh is set to open its first metro Atlanta location this year at 860 Johnson Ferry Road, followed by a location in West Midtown, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Nick Alvarez has been named executive chef at the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. He previously worked in the kitchens at Cherokee Town & Country Club, Ansley Golf Club and Atlanta restaurant Bacchanalia. Most recently, he served as the executive chef at the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University.

Barrio ATL will is set to open this spring at 2310 Cascade Road SW in the Cascade Heights neighborhood, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which will serve birria tacos and ramen and other Mexican items, will be part of the recent revitalization of the area which also includes the opening of Oreatha’s at the Point and Serenidad.

Wok Provisions will open a location at 4709 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery comes from restaurateur Gary Lin, who owns several other restaurants in metro Atlanta including Urban Wu and Hai Chinese.

