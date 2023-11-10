BreakingNews
Refuge Coffee Company opens in Norcross

19 minutes ago

Refuge Coffee Company, a nonprofit that provides jobs and training for resettled refugees and immigrants, opened its fourth location earlier this month in downtown Norcross.

Located at 127 S. Peachtree St. near Butter & Cream and B&W Burgers, Buns & Brews, Refuge offers a selection of coffee and non-coffee drinks like seasonal lattes, matcha, tea and pastries from Alon’s Bakery.

The new space has indoor and outdoor seating. All beverage and merchandise sale goes toward Refuge Coffee’s mission of job training and building a welcoming community for refugees and immigrants, founder Kitti Murray said.

Gwinnett is Georgia’s most diverse county, according to the US Census Bureau, which is in part what led Refuge Coffee to choose Norcross as the home for its latest brick-and-mortar.

“Norcross is a space that reflects diversity in a lot of ways,” Murray said. “So it really just felt like a great fit to be there.”

Refuge Coffee first opened in Clarkston in 2015 and has since added locations in Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown and Virtue Village in Peachtree Corners. According to its website, the baristas participate in Refuge Coffee’s training program for 12-18 months during which they learn about coffee and customer service, attend job training and development classes and receive language learning assistance. Murray said employees also receive a “competitive wage” starting at $13 an hour plus tips, which increases by 50 cents every three months.

“Our employment and training give them space to breathe in the present and to dream of the future, while giving them a chance to extend the message of welcome across the city,” Murray said in a prepared statement.

127 S. Peachtree St., Norcross. 404-0295-5247, refugecoffeeco.com.

