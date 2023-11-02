Perc Coffee opens third metro Atlanta location, with two more on the way

Located at 519 Memorial Drive SE in the Larkin on Memorial development in Grant Park, Perc opened Monday in the former Full Commission space.

Amber Foreman, Perc’s director of retail, said the menu for the new location will mirror that of the East Lake Perc, which opened in 2020.

Guests can expect to see a full selection of traditional coffee drinks in addition to signature beverages like the Good Times Latte with vanilla lavender and habanero sugar. The food menu offers breakfast and lunch fare including lighter granola and grain bowls as well as heartier options like the crunchwrap with hashbrowns and eggs and a BLT.

Credit: Courtesy of Addison Mathis

Foreman said what most sets the Grant Park Perc apart from its counterparts is its 500-square-foot covered patio, “the most outdoor seating of any shop we have,” she said.

The bright interior features a pink La Marzocco Linea PB espresso machine, a glowing lightning bolt, and murals designed by Brad Praria and painted by Chris Sturdivant of the local business Debonair Signman.

Foreman, an Atlanta native who joined the Perc team in 2020 after working in the coffee industry for more than a decade, said the business looks to open new locations “in areas where there’s already a built-in community and neighborhoods where we either live or like to hang out in.”



To that end, Perc is set to open two more metro Atlanta locations in the coming months. A Tucker shop is slated to open by the end of the year at 2316 Main St., with another set to open in 2024 in Atlanta’s Chastain neighborhood at 4630 Wieuca Road.

Co-founders Philip Brown and Alan Fischer opened Perc in Savannah in 2010, and operate a robust wholesale coffee roasting business alongside their brick-and-mortar shops. In addition to their Savannah location and Atlanta spots in East Lake and Grant Park, they also opened a smaller location in Virginia-Highland in 2021.

The Grant Park Perc is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and joins several other food and beverage concepts at the Larkin including Ramen Station, Firepit Pizza Tavern, Grant Park Market and Kale Me Crazy.

Leslie Cohen and Shaun Witmer the owner of Firepit, is set to open Latin concept Birdcage in the development in the coming months.

