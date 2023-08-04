New stalls open in Chattahoochee Food Works and more Atlanta restaurant news

Several additions have been made to the food stall lineup in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall at The Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood over the past few months.

Mediterranean concept Karv debuts today, offering bowls, pita wraps, salads and hummus. Sandy Papadopoulos of Athens Pizza and former Eclipse di Luna chef Shan Holler opened the first Karv in Chamblee in 2021.

Several weeks ago, Mushi Ni made its Chattahoochee Food Works debut, with a menu of Asian-American baos, dumplings and bowls. The concept was previously located in the Qommunity food hall in East Atlanta, and will continue to serve food at bar Little Trouble until it closes later this month.

In addition, food truck Doug’s North Carolina BBQ opened a stall, serving a variety of smoked meats and sides, and Debbie’s Delights Cereal and Breakfast Bar made its debut.

Existing stalls in the food hall include Patty & Frank’s, Belen de la Cruz, Cubanos ATL, TydeTate Kitchen, Delilah’s Everyday Soul and Baked Kitchen.

Chattahoochee Food Works opened in 2021 at 1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW.

The City of Decatur and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced the selection of three operators as part of its new vendor food cart program. Buenos Dias Café, Icing on the Cake and King of Pops began operations from their mobile carts on Aug. 1.

Established in 2012 by Ken and Jeannette Katz, Buenos Dias Cafe started out serving Salvadoran food in downtown Atlanta and has since relocated to the Met in West Midtown. Their new food cart will operate in Harmony Park.

Icing on the Cake will sell its cakes, pies, cupcakes and cheesecakes with its food cart on W Ponce de Leon near Truist Bank.

Frozen pops purveyor King of Pops, which has brick-and-mortar locations at Ponce City Market, Colony Square and in Old Fourth Ward will sell on the sidewalk closest to East Court Square.

While hours will vary and be listed on A-Frame signs at each cart, all three vendors are permitted to operate their carts for one year during the following times: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday- Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Florida-based chain Miller’s Ale House continues its Georgia expansion with the opening of a location in Snellville at 1486 Scenic Hwy.

The Snellville restaurant marks the first of three Miller’s openings planned in Georgia this year, with others planned in Sharpsburg and Fayetteville. Existing Georgia locations include Alpharetta, Dawsonville, Kennesaw and McDonough.

The 7,202-square-foot Snellville restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating for 239 guests, more than 60 TVs and a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised.

Decatur restaurant BBQ Cafe has closed at 310 Howard Ave. in Decatur after nearly three years, Decaturish first reported.

Calle Latina Latin restaurant relocated to 627 E. College Ave. in Decatur after more than a decade at its original location on the Decatur Square, Eater Atlanta reports. Taking over the former Mr. Everything space, the restaurant expanded its menu with a sushi bar highlighting Nikkei-style cuisine.

Calle Latina’s former Church Street location will soon be home to fried chicken eatery Mother’s Best, owned by Ean Bancroft and Ross Winecoff and currently popping up at SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur.

More restaurant news from the week

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks opening in Lawrenceville

El Tesoro opening second location in West End

The Baxter and Duke’s Hideaway open on the Beltline

Cubanos ATL opening two dine-in locations

Bar Ti Amo opens in Buckhead

Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails opens in Morningside

New Chick-fil-A ‘elevated drive-thru’ coming to Atlanta

