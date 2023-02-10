Check out the menu for Bask Steakhouse, now open in Roswell

Bask also offers a meat tasting for two that includes a filet, A5 wagyu and spinalis.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Bask Steakhouse Credit: Courtesy of Bask Steakhouse

Though its primary focus is steak, Stevens said Bask is “not a traditional steakhouse.” For one thing, there’s also a large emphasis on seafood, with offerings including shellfish, tuna hamachi, fried lobster tail, crab cakes and shrimp and king crab cocktail.

Fish is flown in daily from Boston while vegetables come from Martin’s Garden in Roswell.

Joseph Stallings, who serves as executive chef at From the Earth, also oversees the kitchen at Bask.

Bask will also be a drink-focused concept, with Napa Valley wines, a large bourbon and whiskey selection, craft cocktails and beers.

The opening cocktail list features more than 20 drinks, including 10 barrel-aged cocktails such as aviation, boulevardier, Manhattan, Martinez, and last word, and 10-12 house cocktails. Several drinks will be finished tableside, including some smoked cocktails and some utilizing a bubble gun that creates a bubble on top of a drink filled with a few different flavors.

Beers will include several From the Earth options including a barrel-aged brew and a rotating seasonal beer, a lighter style beer like the Gold Spiral, and an IPA.

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Bask Steakhouse Credit: Courtesy of Bask Steakhouse

Stevens said both and drink and food menus will evolve as the restaurant receives feedback from customers.

“Opening a restaurant is like clay,” Stevens said. “It keeps forming as you open, so we’ll modify as we see what the needs are.”

Designed by local architecture firm Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, the space features a “1920s clublike feel,” according to Stevens. The restaurant will offer seating for about 80, with three outdoor tables with couches and firepits.

Walls created by a local artist made from repurposed wine staves can be seen on both sides of the restaurant, while the restaurant’s logo made from repurposed the 140-year-old copper roof at Mimosa Hall in Roswell will be displayed at the restaurant’s entry.

The focus of the room will be a sunken wood bar, and a full glass wine cellar can be seen to the right of the hostess stand.

Other design elements include dark blues, crystal chandeliers, copper accents and vintage mirrors.

Bask’s opening hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-693-1024, basksteak.com.

Scroll down to see the full dinner menu for Bask Steakhouse:

Credit: Bask Steakhouse Credit: Bask Steakhouse

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.