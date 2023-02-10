Check out the menu for Bask Steakhouse, now open in Roswell

The owners of a Roswell brewery have unveiled a new brewery next door.
Bask Steakhouse opened earlier this month at 1570 Holcomb Brige Road, adjacent to From the Earth Brewing Co., which opened in 2017. Both concepts come from Tim Stevens and his wife, Lisa.
Tim Stevens previously worked in front-of-the-house positions for the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, including manager at Nava and Chops Steakhouse & Lobster Bar. He also served as general manager at Market Buckhead and Cook Hall and as the opening general manager and consultant at Kaiser’s Chophouse in Sandy Springs.
The Southern-inspired Bask will offer a variety of dry and wet-aged steaks sourced from Chicago meatpackers Meats by Linz and Allen Brothers steaks.
The menu features more than steaks, with everything from strip, ribeye and filet to kobe and A5 wagyu to spinalis steaks. There are several 45-day dry-aged cuts and 40-day wet-aged cuts, with “unique” finishes, according to Stevens, including king crab, mushroom, and chili butters.
Bask also offers a meat tasting for two that includes a filet, A5 wagyu and spinalis.
Though its primary focus is steak, Stevens said Bask is “not a traditional steakhouse.” For one thing, there’s also a large emphasis on seafood, with offerings including shellfish, tuna hamachi, fried lobster tail, crab cakes and shrimp and king crab cocktail.
Fish is flown in daily from Boston while vegetables come from Martin’s Garden in Roswell.
Joseph Stallings, who serves as executive chef at From the Earth, also oversees the kitchen at Bask.
Bask will also be a drink-focused concept, with Napa Valley wines, a large bourbon and whiskey selection, craft cocktails and beers.
The opening cocktail list features more than 20 drinks, including 10 barrel-aged cocktails such as aviation, boulevardier, Manhattan, Martinez, and last word, and 10-12 house cocktails. Several drinks will be finished tableside, including some smoked cocktails and some utilizing a bubble gun that creates a bubble on top of a drink filled with a few different flavors.
Beers will include several From the Earth options including a barrel-aged brew and a rotating seasonal beer, a lighter style beer like the Gold Spiral, and an IPA.
Stevens said both and drink and food menus will evolve as the restaurant receives feedback from customers.
“Opening a restaurant is like clay,” Stevens said. “It keeps forming as you open, so we’ll modify as we see what the needs are.”
Designed by local architecture firm Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, the space features a “1920s clublike feel,” according to Stevens. The restaurant will offer seating for about 80, with three outdoor tables with couches and firepits.
Walls created by a local artist made from repurposed wine staves can be seen on both sides of the restaurant, while the restaurant’s logo made from repurposed the 140-year-old copper roof at Mimosa Hall in Roswell will be displayed at the restaurant’s entry.
The focus of the room will be a sunken wood bar, and a full glass wine cellar can be seen to the right of the hostess stand.
Other design elements include dark blues, crystal chandeliers, copper accents and vintage mirrors.
Bask’s opening hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-693-1024, basksteak.com.
Scroll down to see the full dinner menu for Bask Steakhouse:
