Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta restaurant will open this week in Old Fourth Ward

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s first Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar & Grille, is set to open this week in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
Located at 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, in the space previously occupied by Adele’s, Marcus will be open Friday and Saturday for limited reservations and walk-ins, then open on Tuesday for its first full week.
The concept will launch as “a vibrant and funky neighborhood bar and grill with a menu emblematic of (Samuelsson’s) personality,” according to a press release.
Marcus’ menu will offer oysters on the half shell, steaks, barbecue and signature items including brown sugar wings, fried chicken and cornbread waffles and Old Bay crab cakes. View the full menu here.
The bar program will feature an extensive wine list, local craft beers from breweries like Orpheus and SweetWater, and craft cocktails including the Old Fourth Hooch with blackberry moonshine, sheba tej honey wine and lemon juice and the James Baldwin with bourbon, espresso, Kahlua and vanilla essence.
Hannah Young, who previously served as the executive chef at Adele’s, will also serve as the executive chef at Marcus Bar & Grille.
The space will have an open kitchen with a hearth oven, a dining counter, large outdoor patio and private music studio-themed dining room with vintage records and art. The restaurant’s interior will also include a retro roller skate-embellished wall and exposed golden brick.
Samuelsson owns restaurants across the United States and Europe including Red Rooster Harlem in New York and Norda in Sweden. He’s also won several James Beard Foundation Awards and has appeared on many food-related television shows including “Chopped,” “No Passport Required” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”
Marcus Bar & Grille’s opening hours are 5-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 5-midnight Fridays-Saturdays and 5-10 p.m. Sundays. Weekend brunch will be added in the coming weeks.
525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com.
