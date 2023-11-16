El Malo opens at Atlanta Dairies with rum drinks and Caribbean-inspired menu

Credit: Courtesy of El Malo Credit: Courtesy of El Malo

While El Malo has a full bar, its focus is on rum and agave-based drinks, showcased on the cocktail menu developed by Bowen. Cocktails include the Pina Clara, made with rum, pineapple, crema de coco, lime and whey, and the Take a Bow, with rum, Montenegro, banana, pineapple amaro and clarified lime. A tight selection of wines is also available by the glass.

The Caribbean-inspired food menu, developed by Bradford Forsblom of Atlanta restaurant Fishmonger, features small bites like plantain chips with dips and sauces, rock shrimp ceviche, ropa vieja and king crab with drawn butter and Tajin seasoning.

On the sweet side, desserts from Miller Union pastry chef Claudia Martinez include passion fruit chocolate mousse and a Champagne float with raspberry sorbet.

The maximalist design, imagined by Ferrer, Bowen and partner Branden Collins and executed by Atlanta-based Square Feet Studio, includes hidden LED lights to “create a warm, ambient glow,” Ferrer said. “We didn’t want to create any physical light fixtures. There are no hard corners, but a lot of soft curves.”

The 14-seat backlit bar is topped with green and black epoxy meant to simulate marble, along with brass antique mirrors and acrylic shelves behind the bar.

The space also includes several varied seating options. “We didn’t want to do the conventional four-top table thing,” Ferrer said. “There’s ample seating, we just chose not to do conventional tables.”

To that end, guests will find several high-backed half-moon booths with Jacquard print, along with velvet and leather banquettes, including a green bench in the monochromatic area dubbed the Serpent Room.

El Malo’s opening hours are 6 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Wednesdays and 6 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.

Ferrer, who was born and raised in Decatur and said the east side of Atlanta “means a lot” to him, said Reynoldstown is an ideal spot for El Malo.

“It matters to me that this area is well presented,” he said. “When I caught wind of the development, I wanted to throw my name in the ring. I was worried that if I didn’t, it would become some one-dimensional kind of corporate experience. I feel like there’s a lot of upside on that corridor. It just made sense to me.”

Despite his love for that stretch of Memorial Drive, he won’t be reopening his original restaurant there. Supremo Taco, the much-loved walk-up window eatery he co-owns, closed at 701 Memorial Drive in August 2022 with plans to move to a larger neighboring building. Structural and plumbing issues have him looking for a new spot for the restaurant’s reopening.

He also co-owns Pollo Primo in East Atlanta, which they plan to expand with additional locations.

Two other food and beverage concepts are slated to open at the Atlanta Dairies in the coming months: Small Fry from Skip Engelbrecht and Nhan Le of Fishmonger, and Spina Pizza from Anthony Spina Jr.

Wonderkid and Cold Brew Bar have both closed in the development, which was previously owned by Paces Property and is now part of the portfolio for Asana, the real estate group that also owns the Beacon in Grant Park and Krog Street Market, among others.

777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. elmaloatl.com

