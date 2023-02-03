Thai, cajun restaurants open in Dunwoody and more Atlanta restaurant news from the week

Local wing eatery Urban Wings has opened a second location in Piedmont Heights at 1825 Piedmont Ave. NE. Owner by Moez Hasni and Salman Badruddin, the restaurant opened its first location in Collier Hills in 2021, offering more than 30 sauces and 18 sides, in addition to vegan options, panko shrimp and a chicken sandwich. The restaurant also offers a selection of craft beer and frozen treats from King of Pops.

A grand opening will be held from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 18.

*****

California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar opened its third metro Atlanta restaurant this week at 10800 Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta, joining locations in Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners.

In addition, ramen chain Okiburu will open its fourth location in metro Atlanta at the Mall of Georgia in Buford, joining locations in Sandy Springs, Buckhead and Duluth.

And Arizona-based Postino Wine Cafe has opened its second Atlanta location at 1000 Marietta St. NW on the Westside, just months after the original Atlanta location opened in Buckhead.

*****

Peoples Town Coffee Bar is set to open Feb. 8 at the 55 Milton apartment complex just south of the Summerhill development on Georgia Avenue, Eater Atlanta reports. The coffee shop will serve coffee drinks and pastries in the morning and sandwiches and small bites along with wine, beer and cocktails in the afternoon and evening.

*****

Rosie’s Coffee Cafe is set to open its fourth location at 660 Student Movement Blvd. in the Atlanta University Center neighborhood, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant, which serves a variety of coffee drinks as well as full breakfast and lunch menus, also has locations in East Point, on Northside Drive near the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and in Carrollton.

*****

Celebrity burger restaurant Wahlburgers has closed its downtown Atlanta location at 218 Peachtree St. open since January 2020, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which has locations in multiple states, is owned by actor/musicians Donnie and Mark Wahlberg and their brother, Paul. A location at Battery Atlanta remains open.

*****

Local soul food restaurant Ms. Ruby’s Peach Cobbler Cafe opened its third metro Atlanta location at 1080 Windy Hill Road NE in Smyrna in the Shops at Belmont development, Scoop OTP reports. Other locations include Buckhead and Fayetteville.

*****

Soup, salad and sandwich eatery Souper Jenny has expanded its Decatur location, taking over the former Nuts and Berries space at North Decatur Plaza, Eater Atlanta reports. Health food store Nuts and Berries closed in November 2020. The expanded Souper Jenny location will hot events, dinner pop-ups and cooking classes.

*****

Portuguese-inspired restaurant Peri Peri Grill, which has a location in Johns Creek, will open a second location in the Hilton Garden Inn at 275 Baker St. NW, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

More metro Atlanta restaurant news

Oaxaca opening in Chamblee

Holeman & Finch reopening in Colony Square

Sushi, Mexican restaurants announced for High Street development in Dunwoody

Slutty Vegan to open on Georgia Tech’s campus

Rina to open an Alpharetta location

Monday Night Brewing launches Sneaky Pete line of spirits

Whoopsie’s opens in Reynoldstown

Dragon Bowl closes in Emory Village

5Church owners opening Alta Toro in Midtown

Snap Thai Fish House opening in Buckhead

Sushi Hayakawa opens on Westside

Krispy Kreme to construct new shop in Midtown

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.