La Fonda opens tomorrow in East Lake for paella, tacos and margaritas

La Fonda Latina will debut at 2358 Hosea L. Williams Drive, in the space previously occupied by Lake & Oak BBQ. It joins La Fonda locations in Candler Park, Poncey-Highland, Buckhead and Chastain Park. A location on Howell Mill Road on the Westside closed several months ago and will soon be home to a new location of seafood eatery Fishmonger.

The menu at the East Lake location will be the same as its sister restaurants, with a variety of Spanish, Mexican and Cuban dishes including paella, quesadillas, enchiladas, Cuban sandwiches and tacos. The full bar features a wide selection of margaritas.