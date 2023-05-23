X

La Fonda opens tomorrow in East Lake for paella, tacos and margaritas

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The newest location of an Atlanta institution is set to open Wednesday in the 2nd + Hosea development in Atlanta’s East Lake neighborhood.

La Fonda Latina will debut at 2358 Hosea L. Williams Drive, in the space previously occupied by Lake & Oak BBQ. It joins La Fonda locations in Candler Park, Poncey-Highland, Buckhead and Chastain Park. A location on Howell Mill Road on the Westside closed several months ago and will soon be home to a new location of seafood eatery Fishmonger.

The menu at the East Lake location will be the same as its sister restaurants, with a variety of Spanish, Mexican and Cuban dishes including paella, quesadillas, enchiladas, Cuban sandwiches and tacos. The full bar features a wide selection of margaritas.

It will operate daily from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Before Lake & Oak, the space was home to Greater Good BBQ, which was co-owned by Clay Harper and Mike Nelson, the founders of La Fonda and Fellini’s Pizza.

Harper and Nelson own the 2nd + Hosea adaptive reuse development, in part with ReDevStudio. Other food and beverage concepts in the development include Poor Hendrix, Salaryman, Mix’d Up Burger, Perc Coffee and Hippin Hops.

Fellini’s is celebrating its 41st anniversary in 2023, while the first La Fonda opened more than 30 years ago.

2358 Hosea L. Williams Drive, Atlanta. 404-748-9389, lafondaatlanta.com/east-lake

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

