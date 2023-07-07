Atlanta chef’s pandemic food biz becomes a brick and mortar and more restaurant news

The brick-and-mortar location for to-go meal service Mercer Street Meals is now open in East Atlanta.

The concept, from chef Lance Gummere, is located at 845 Flat Shoals Ave. Gummere launched the business when he lost his job working for the restaurant group behind eateries The Federal and Bantam + Biddy during the pandemic.

The service offers an appetizer, entrée, side and dessert starting at $45 for a family of four (or $25 for two), five days a week.

Options include vegetarian entrees on Meatless Monday, as well as fried chicken, salmon almondine, beef stroganoff and crab cakes.

*****

A dual-concept restaurant serving both tacos and Nashville-style hot chicken is now open in Sandy Springs.

Located at 6650 Roswell Road, Inked Tacos and the Original Hot Chicken are both part of the Atlanta-based Experiential Brands portfolio, along with Pinsa Roman Pizza.

Inked Tacos features a menu of taco options including birria queso, carne asada and chicharron de queso as well as nachos and salsas.

The Original Hot Chicken offers cornflake-rolled and pickle-brined fried chicken, along with dishes including a hot chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, chicken tenders, Grandma’s Banana Shake and a fried Twinkie with strawberry sauce.

The Original Hot Chicken and Inked Tacos opened their first metro Atlanta locations earlier this year in Woodstock. The Original Hot Chicken also has several locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

*****

Dean Wenzel has been named the executive chef at Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails in Milton.

Wenzel previously worked in the kitchens at Hugh Acheson’s now-shuttered restaurants Empire State South in Midtown and Mount Royal in the Hyatt Centric hotel in Buckhead. He’s also worked for Hanna Brothers Catering in Fayetteville, where he prepared meals for five shows for Tyler Perry Studios, and Bruce’s Catering in Los Angeles.

*****

Atlanta-based San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company is set to open a second location on the Georgia Tech campus at 950 Atlantic Drive NW, What Now Atlanta reports. It will join locations in Virginia-Highland and Candler Park.

