Atlanta restaurateur brings Bar of Thailand to Midtown

The restaurateur behind several popular metro Atlanta Thai restaurants has opened a new eatery.
Adidsara Weerasin, who co-owns Yao in Dunwoody, Tum Pok Pok in Chamblee and Bangkok Thyme in Sandy Springs, opened Bar of Thailand earlier this month at 1020 Piedmont Ave. NE in the Azure on the Park building in Midtown. The space was previously occupied by Pita Mediterranean Street Food.
The menu includes several Thai staples including starters like tom kha and steamed dumplings; and entrees like pad Thai, pad se ew, pad kee mao and panang curry.
Credit: Courtesy of Bar of Thailand
Credit: Courtesy of Bar of Thailand
Weerasin, who was born in the south of Thailand and grew up in Bangkok, expects Bar of Thailand to get its liquor license next month, when it will start serving a full bar with a Thai-inspired cocktail list.
The space, designed by Weerasin, includes seating for 80 in the dining room and on the patio.
Bar of Thailand is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
1020 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1955, barofthailand.com.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author