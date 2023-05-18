X

Atlanta restaurateur brings Bar of Thailand to Midtown

Credit: Courtesy of Bar of Bangkok

Credit: Courtesy of Bar of Bangkok

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

The restaurateur behind several popular metro Atlanta Thai restaurants has opened a new eatery.

Adidsara Weerasin, who co-owns Yao in Dunwoody, Tum Pok Pok in Chamblee and Bangkok Thyme in Sandy Springs, opened Bar of Thailand earlier this month at 1020 Piedmont Ave. NE in the Azure on the Park building in Midtown. The space was previously occupied by Pita Mediterranean Street Food.

The menu includes several Thai staples including starters like tom kha and steamed dumplings; and entrees like pad Thai, pad se ew, pad kee mao and panang curry.

Credit: Courtesy of Bar of Thailand

Credit: Courtesy of Bar of Thailand

Weerasin, who was born in the south of Thailand and grew up in Bangkok, expects Bar of Thailand to get its liquor license next month, when it will start serving a full bar with a Thai-inspired cocktail list.

The space, designed by Weerasin, includes seating for 80 in the dining room and on the patio.

Bar of Thailand is open 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

1020 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1955, barofthailand.com.

Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
