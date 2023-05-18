Atlanta restaurateur brings Bar of Thailand to Midtown

Adidsara Weerasin, who co-owns Yao in Dunwoody, Tum Pok Pok in Chamblee and Bangkok Thyme in Sandy Springs, opened Bar of Thailand earlier this month at 1020 Piedmont Ave. NE in the Azure on the Park building in Midtown. The space was previously occupied by Pita Mediterranean Street Food.

The menu includes several Thai staples including starters like tom kha and steamed dumplings; and entrees like pad Thai, pad se ew, pad kee mao and panang curry.