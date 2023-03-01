Local restaurant to take over the Paces & Vine space in Vinings

Sean and Becky Yeremyan opened the first Hobnob in Ansley Park in 2010, and turned it into Mexican restaurant concept Lazy Llama a decade later (the location has since closed). The pair also own Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar at Halcyon under the umbrella of their Big Table Restaurant hospitality group.

Paces & Vine was founded in 2014 by Tom Murphy, who also owns Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland, and Dave Green, who co-owns the Select in Sandy Springs. The restaurant was conceived as a neighborhood spot, but eventually offered an upscale, seasonal menu with dishes including pan-seared salmon, crispy duck leg confit, soy ginger salad and roasted chicken.

Green and Murphy did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.