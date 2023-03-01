Local restaurant to take over the Paces & Vine space in Vinings

A growing Atlanta restaurant brand is slated to take over the Paces & Vine space in Vinings.
Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern will open its fifth metro Atlanta location this summer at 4300 Paces Ferry Road. The eatery will join Hobnob locations in Atlantic Station, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and the Halcyon development in Forsyth County.
Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group represented Paces & Vine in the sale. The 4,800-square-foot space also includes a 60-seat patio with a fireplace.
Hobnob’s menu includes a variety of burgers, sandwiches, wings, salads and entrees including shrimp and grits. The restaurant also has a full bar with an extensive bourbon selection, as well as weekend brunch.
Sean and Becky Yeremyan opened the first Hobnob in Ansley Park in 2010, and turned it into Mexican restaurant concept Lazy Llama a decade later (the location has since closed). The pair also own Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar at Halcyon under the umbrella of their Big Table Restaurant hospitality group.
Paces & Vine was founded in 2014 by Tom Murphy, who also owns Murphy’s in Virginia-Highland, and Dave Green, who co-owns the Select in Sandy Springs. The restaurant was conceived as a neighborhood spot, but eventually offered an upscale, seasonal menu with dishes including pan-seared salmon, crispy duck leg confit, soy ginger salad and roasted chicken.
Green and Murphy did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.
