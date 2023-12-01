New restaurant for Midtown development and more Atlanta dining news

“When we first saw The Patterson, I knew it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to create something truly special in my hometown,” Palmer said in a prepared statement.

This restaurant will join two other eateries in the Spring Quarter development. Former Umi executive chef Fuyuhiko Ito is set to open Japanese restaurant Sozou in November 2024 on the ground floor of Spring Quarter’s 1020 Spring office tower, and a private omakase bar, Omakase by Ito, on the 8th-floor rooftop.

Real estate developer Portman Holdings purchased the H.M. Patterson & Son’s Spring Hill Chapel site located at 1020 Spring St. in Midtown a few years ago and have since released plans for a three-tower development that will surround and revitalize the area.

Once the development is completed in mid-2024, it will include a 370-unit residential tower, Sora at Spring, 525,000 square feet of office space, and retail and restaurants.

Zarate Kitchen, a Filipino kitchen and tiki bar from brothers Marcus and Michael Fernandez, has opened at Pullman Yards in the Dailies & Sides space, according to a news release.

After holding a successful pop-up during one of the entertainment district’s monthly Asian Night Markets, Pullman Yards and Zarate partnered to extend the Dailies & Sides patio to create Zarate at Dailies. The concept will feature Zarate’s menu in addition to the Dailies & Sides menu.

Zarate Kitchen, which is named after the street where the Fernandez brothers’ grandmother operated a neighborhood store, serves Fillipino dishes like lumpia, adobo and barbecue pork and chicken, and arroz Valenciana.

The Zarate at Dailies menu will be offered Wednesday through Sunday alongside the Dailies and Sides menu, and on Monday and Tuesday only the Zarate at Dailies menu will be served.

Zarate Kitchen joins several other concepts at Pullman Yards, including AlcoHall, a beverage-focused food hall that opened in the summer, and Fishmonger.

225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. 678-543-2363, zaratekitchen.com.

Sankranti Indian Kitchen opened its newest location on Friday, Dec. 1, in Georgia Tech’s Technology Research Building, according to a news release.

This is the third location for restaurateur Srinivasa Nimmagadda’s fast casual Indian restaurant, joining the Dunwoody and Emory Village locations. The menu includes health-conscious cuisine from southern and northern India like curry bowls, karma rolls, veggie samosas and chicken biryani. While there are ample vegan and vegetarian dishes, chicken can be added to most plates.

The newest eatery is open daily for lunch and dinner and offers indoor and outdoor seating.

85 5 St. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-6358, sankranti.com.

Owens and Hull, a new barbecue restaurant from the owners of Grand Champion BBQ and Secret Pint BBQ, has opened in Smyrna, Eater Atlanta reports.

Amici Italian Cafe will open a new location in Covington in mid-December, What Now Atlanta reports. This will be the eatery’s 12th location in Atlanta.

