Flight Club opens next week in Atlanta for darts, food and cocktails

The Atlanta Flight Club will join others in Chicago, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas. The first Flight Club opened in Europe in 2015 and in the U.S. in 2018.

The concept comes from State of Play Hospitality, which also co-founded Puttshack, which has an Atlanta location in the Interlock development, also on Howell Mill Road.

Star Metals Offices is the commercial office component of the $344 million, 4.75-acre Star Metals District development project, located on both sides of Howell Mill Road at 11th Street.

The 15-story, Star Metals Offices totals 267,000 square feet, with 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and showroom. Star Metals Hotel is set to open in 2023 with an underground speakeasy and botanical rooftop bar. The development also includes Star Metals Residences apartment community.

In addition to Flight Club, the Star Metals District is already home to food and beverage concepts including Prevail Coffee, Sweetgreen, Savi Provisions and Wagamama. Still to come are Sushi Hayakawa and rooftop bar Patina.

A representative for Flight Club did not immediately respond to a comment for more information on Flight Club’s food and drink menus and hours.

1055 Howell Mill Road. us.flightclubdarts.com/atlanta.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.