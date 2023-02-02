Slutty Vegan to open a location on a college campus next month

Atlanta restaurateur Pinky Cole continues to add to her business empire with another location of her popular plant-based eatery Slutty Vegan.
The restaurant is set to open in March in the John Lewis Student Center at 351 Ferst Drive NW on Georgia Tech’s campus for lunch, dinner and late-night service.
The full menu will be available for takeout and delivery and includes items like the One Night Stand, a vegan burger with plant-based bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and “Slut Sauce” and the Hollywood Hooker, a vegan chopped Philly with jalapeños, bell peppers and caramelized onions, vegan provolone, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and vegan mayo.
The Georgia Tech location will join others in the West End, Jonesboro, Old Fourth Ward, Duluth and Athens. The restaurant also has locations in Birmingham and Brooklyn, with restaurants set to open soon in Harlem and Colombus, Georgia.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for information on whether the Georgia Tech location will be open to the general public, if the restaurant will include a dine-in area and what the restaurant’s hours will be.
Slutty Vegan opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia.
Besides running her restaurants, Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, and co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with her fiance, Derrick Hayes, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.
She’s also the author of the cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch,” and has a retail line of plant-based foods including Slutty Strips vegan bacon.
Cole was recently named in a lawsuit along with two of her partners at Bar Vegan, claiming they withheld tips and failed to meet the federal minimum wage requirements, though she denies the allegations.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com