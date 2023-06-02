BreakingNews
Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
X

Wicked Wolf to open next week in Midtown with focus on sports and nightlife

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato

Credit: Courtesy of Brandon Amato

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

New Jersey-based sports bar-meets-nightlife concept Wicked Wolf is set to open its first Southeast location June 8 in Midtown.

Located at 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Wicked Wolf takes over the space previously occupied by Ra Sushi, which closed in 2022.

By day, Wicked Wolf serves as a sports-oriented restaurant and pub; at night, it shifts to a nightclub with music, live entertainment and DJs.

The lunch and dinner menu feature “elevated pub fare,” according to a press release, with items like coffee can nachos, lamb lollipops, a charcuterie board, burgers and short rib grilled cheese and fried shrimp po’boy sandwiches. There are also several vegetarian offerings including salads and entrées such as a curry-seasoned cauliflower steak.

The opening team at Wicked Wolf includes several Atlanta hospitality industry veterans including general manager Sam Tokunaga, who previously worked at Vision Nightclub; nightlife manager Vince Chu, who worked at Whiskey Park at the W Midtown Hotel; and executive chef Tara Mayfield, who has overseen kitchens for Atlanta restaurants including the Consulate, Buckhead Diner and Lure.

DJ EU, who serves as the DJ for the Atlanta United soccer team, will manage Wicked Wolf’s music program.

The 6,000-square-foot interior has a 24-foot LED wall and HD televisions showing multiple sporting events. The design includes black quartz bar tops, banquette seating and chandeliers, and an indoor/outdoor island bar connects the interior to the 2,000-square-foot wraparound outdoor patio.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. wickedwolfatlanta.com

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
5m ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Happy they were located’: 3 kids missing overnight in NW Atlanta found safe
3h ago
The Latest

Scofflaw Brewing to expand with new location in Buckhead
58m ago
Ford Fry restaurant King + Duke to close this month after a decade in Buckhead
23h ago
Southern National opens in Summerhill this month with familiar names attached
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
7h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top