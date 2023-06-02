Wicked Wolf to open next week in Midtown with focus on sports and nightlife

New Jersey-based sports bar-meets-nightlife concept Wicked Wolf is set to open its first Southeast location June 8 in Midtown.

Located at 1080 Peachtree St. NE, Wicked Wolf takes over the space previously occupied by Ra Sushi, which closed in 2022.

By day, Wicked Wolf serves as a sports-oriented restaurant and pub; at night, it shifts to a nightclub with music, live entertainment and DJs.

The lunch and dinner menu feature “elevated pub fare,” according to a press release, with items like coffee can nachos, lamb lollipops, a charcuterie board, burgers and short rib grilled cheese and fried shrimp po’boy sandwiches. There are also several vegetarian offerings including salads and entrées such as a curry-seasoned cauliflower steak.

The opening team at Wicked Wolf includes several Atlanta hospitality industry veterans including general manager Sam Tokunaga, who previously worked at Vision Nightclub; nightlife manager Vince Chu, who worked at Whiskey Park at the W Midtown Hotel; and executive chef Tara Mayfield, who has overseen kitchens for Atlanta restaurants including the Consulate, Buckhead Diner and Lure.

DJ EU, who serves as the DJ for the Atlanta United soccer team, will manage Wicked Wolf’s music program.

The 6,000-square-foot interior has a 24-foot LED wall and HD televisions showing multiple sporting events. The design includes black quartz bar tops, banquette seating and chandeliers, and an indoor/outdoor island bar connects the interior to the 2,000-square-foot wraparound outdoor patio.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. wickedwolfatlanta.com