Take a peek at Bar Blanc, set to open next week above Little Sparrow in west Midtown

Restaurant News
By
16 minutes ago

Prolific Atlanta restaurateur Ford Fry is set to debut his newest concept, Bar Blanc, next week in west Midtown above his recently-opened French brasserie Little Sparrow.

Located at 1198 Howell Mill Road in the Westside Provisions District development, steak friterie Bar Blanc will open Nov. 14. The bar, described in a press release as “slightly more rebellious in nature” than its first-floor sister concept, will feature a concise food and beverage menu from executive chef Bob Ryan, who also manages Little Sparrow’s kitchen.

Guests can expect to see a $49.50 prix fixe menu with baguette and salade maison for the table. The starters will be followed by steak with brown butter béarnaise served on custom-made steel pans on which the steak is sliced and shared, and unlimited frites. An a la carte dessert menu includes options like gateaux basque and creme caramel with soft serve gelato add-ons.

The beverage program highlights a tight selection of wines, rotating draft lagers and ales on draft, and a list of classic cocktails, including the “esoteric, layered and colorful” Pousse-Cafe after-dinner drink.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

The bar’s playlist of French hip-hop and Americana indie music “is set to complement its cool, energetic vibe,” according to the release, along with design elements like velvet, large speakers and mosaic tile floor. Bar Blanc will offer indoor, outdoor and lounge seating.

The bar’s opening hours are 5-11 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays and 5 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc take over the space vacated by Fry’s JCT Kitchen & Bar space when it closed at the end of 2021 after nearly 15 years. Little Sparrow, which opened in early October, offers a more extensive French-inspired menu with dishes including chicken schnitzel, ricotta gnudi and Dover sole.

Both concepts join Fry’s large portfolio of metro Atlanta restaurants under the umbrella of his Rocket Farms Restaurants group, including several locations of Superica, No. 246, Marcel (also located in the Westside Provisions District), The Optimist and Beetlecat. Fry, who closed his Buckhead eatery King + Duke earlier this year, also owns restaurants in several other states.

Other food and beverage concepts at the Westside Provisions District include Aziza, Falafel Nation, Flower Child, Forza Storico and Taqueria del Sol.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. barblancatl.com

Scroll down to see food and interior photos from Bar Blanc:

