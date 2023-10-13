CT Cantina & Taqueria opening at Trilith and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Located at 305 Trilith Pkwy, the restaurant will serve dishes such as street tacos, tamales, esquite and more during brunch, lunch and dinner hours. CT Cantina comes from restaurateur and Mexico native Rafael Jaime, whose CTTacos restaurant group also includes eateries in Alpharetta and Buckhead.

CT Cantina’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-11:30 p.m. daily.

The restaurant will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development, including Enzo Steakhouse, Sensu Sushi, Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Thumbs Up DIner, Amici Italian Cafe, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

*****

Punk Foodie at Ponce, the food stall from Atlanta pop-up curator Sam Flemming also known as Punk Foodie, is now open in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall.

The stall will serve as a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating roster of chefs and an emphasis on “the unheralded diversity and talent driving Atlanta’s future restaurant landscape,” according to a press release.

Punk Foodie at Ponce will be home to one- to two-month chef residences, a monthly rotation of pop-up chefs serving weekend brunch, and themed chef collaboration dinners on Mondays.

The first pop-up to take residence in the stall will be Ganji, an Asian fusion-inspired concept from Jess Kim and Jun Park, who have worked for Atlanta restaurant groups including Korean Wives, Seed Hospitality and Castellucci Hospitality Group. Other chefs slated for the first month include Taiwanese-American pop-up Mighty Hans, Bosnian-inpsired concept Krupana and American barbecue pop-up Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken.

Punk Foodie at Ponce’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

*****

After initially closing in September and then reopening shortly after, Blackbird Farms Brewery in Lilburn will close for good later this month.

“We are sorry to announce that Blackbird will be closing for good at the end of October,” a post on Facebook reads. “We know we have many people out there who helped by donating so we could re-open, and we are forever grateful. We were praying that once the news broke of our situation and our struggle to pay our bills that we would have been super busy. That did not happen for us.”

*****

Longtime East Atlanta Chinese restaurant BurgerWin will close on Oct. 28. According to a post on the East Atlanta neighborhood Facebook page, the family-owned business will be taken over by a family friend who will acquire the restaurant’s recipes and open the restaurant under a different name.

*****

Summerhill pizzeria Junior’s Pizza has opened a second location at North Central Avenue and LaVista Drive in Hapeville.

*****

Eat My Biscuits is now open at 2881 Main St. in East Point. Read more about the breakfast and lunch eatery here.

*****

Local wing chain Urban Wings will open in the former Delia’s Chicken Sausage space on Moreland Avenue next month in East Atlanta, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The East Atlanta location will join spots in Piedmont Heights and west Midtown.

*****

Italian restaurant Fresca Trattoria is set to open at 1227 Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain’s Rockbridge Village development, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant comes from Buckhead Life Restaurant Group veteran Lisa Myers and Manny Guerrero, who most recently served as the executive catering chef for Rosendale Events. The menu will include pizzas, pastas, desserts and Italian coffee drinks.

