The Hall at Ashford Lane food hall opening next week with stalls for tapas, noodles and more

· South & Common, with a menu of Southern staples

· Itzayana, a Mexican concept serving tacos, burritos and side dishes like birria nachos and carne asada fries

· True Island Kitchen, which will serve Caribbean dishes including conch fritters, oxtail, Jamaican pepper steak and jerk chicken

· El Greco, a Mediterranean eatery with items like charred octopus, gyros, lamb burgers and Greek lemon chicken

· Send Noodz, an Asian noodle house

· Amato Italia, which will serve Italian food

· American Culture, a new American concept

True Island Kitchen, Itzayana, El Greco and South and Common are all owned by independent chefs that The Hall founder and owner Jamal Wilson worked with on The Hall on the Yard in Orlando. The other five concepts are owned by The Hall.

Wilson said the plan is for Atlanta chefs to take over the stalls owned by The Hall in the coming months.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of The Hall at Ashford Lane Credit: Courtesy of The Hall at Ashford Lane

“The goal has always been to bring in local chefs,” he said. “We always wanted to be a restaurant incubator. But with delays because of COVID, supply chain issues and construction, we were just focused on getting us opened as soon as we could. We started with tried and true restaurants and will bring in new chefs as soon as possible.”

Overseeing all the stalls at The Hall is executive chef Diego Ulin, who’s “there to make sure everything is executed properly,” Wilson said.

The 17,000-square-foot Hall is separated into The Library, which seats about 60 people and The Grey Room, which seats about 45 guests, both of which offer full-service dining with servers. There’s also a communal seating area where guests can order via a QR code at their table, or order at each stall.

Wilson said while each stall has its own kitchen and menu, the food for each concept is generally served family style, with each dish served as soon as it’s prepared and meant to be shared by the table.

The Hall also has spaces for private and semi-private events, as well as garage doors near the bar that open onto a greenspace shared with other Ashford Lane tenants.

A large bar in the center of the space that seats about 50 guests, as well as two smaller, private bars together known as The Collection, will be managed by bar director Terrance Anderson.

Designed by Wilson, the Hall space is “industrial chic,” he said, with leather chairs and sofas, as well as chandeliers. There are areas for those who “want to hide and be more private” and those who “want to be more in the mix.”

He said The Hall is “come as you are. You can dress up and come have a nice night out, or you can come in jeans. We just want everyone to feel comfortable.”

Opening hours for The Hall at Ashford Lane will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

In addition to The Hall at Ashford Lane and The Hall on the Yard in Orlando, Wilson is in negotiations with the city of Snellville to open The Hall at The Grove.

The Hall at Ashford Lane will join several other food and beverage concepts in the Ashford Lane development including Hawkers, Hyderabad House, Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Brown Bag Seafood Co. and Superica. Several restaurants are set to open soon including Grana, Culinary Dropout and Omakase by Yun.

The Hall is part of a boom of other food halls that have opened across metro Atlanta over the past few years including Ph’east, Marietta Square Market, Market Hall at Halcyon, Politan Row at Colony Square and Citizens Market at Phipps Plaza. Several more are set to open in the coming months including Halidom in East Atlanta, Switchman Hall in Peoplestown, Lee + White food hall, the food hall at Privi in Stonecrest and Chamblee Tap and Market.

4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta. explorethehall.com

