Veterans of Atlanta’s Thai restaurant scene to open Snap Thai Fish House

The owners of Snap — Pattie Lawlertratana, Jason Adjanasuknart, and Yai Siripetamorn — were born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand and have all worked in the Atlanta restaurant scene for over a decade.

Lawlertratana, who also serves as executive chef and co-owner at Bangkok Thai in Midtown, will oversee the kitchen. One of the oldest Thai restaurants in Atlanta, Bangkok Thai opened in 1977, and Lawlertratana became an owner in 2017. Before that, she attended Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Atlanta, during which she worked for a year in France.

Adjanasuknart, the former general manager at Nan Thai Fine Dining & Tamarind Seed and Siripetamorn, both of whom are also partners at Bangkok Thai, will focus on Snap’s wine and cocktail program.

The beverage selection will include champagnes, rosés and sparkling wines, more than 80 bottles of wine, cocktails made with Thai ingredients like coconut, lime and lychee, and pineapple, as well as a sizable scotch and whisky selection.

Bangkok resident Sasikan Supradith Na Ayuthaya designed the coastal-themed, black-and-gold, 84-seat space. The design includes bare concrete with gold flaking, open kitchen and a 27-seat indoor/outdoor bar overhung by custom-made fish traps. The restaurant also includes a 30-seat patio and a private dining area with seating for 20.

Snap will serve lunch Mondays-Fridays and dinner daily. Weekday happy hour and weekend brunch will launch in April.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.