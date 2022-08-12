A cereal and dessert bar is coming to Atlantic Station and more restaurant news from the week

*****

Pop-up Mama Jane Seafood is set to open a brick-and-mortar soon at 1996 Sylvan Road SW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

Craft brewery Pint & Provisions is set to open in Senoia, where “The Walking Dead” was largely filmed, in early 2023.

The Main Street brewery will be within walking distance of several other food and beverage concepts including the Curious Kitchen & Bar, Nic & Norman’s Senoia (co-owned by “Walking Dead” actor Norman Reedus and producer/director Greg Nicotero), Bistro Hillary and Senoia Coffee & Café.

Housed in a 3,830-square-foot building built in the 1920s, Pint & Provisions will feature a tankroom, front patios, private event hall and furnished rear beer garden known as the “Tapyard.”

The brewery will make lagers, west coast and hazy IPAs and “culinary-inspired stouts along with big fruit-forward kettle sours,” according to a press release. Also featured will be live music, food trucks and other events.

Vegan pizza restaurant Plant-Based Pizzeria has closed its location at 8540 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

The restaurant opened in 2021, with an expanded menu featuring pasta and weekend breakfast. The original location at 730 Barnett St. NE, remains open.

Vietnamese restaurant Mama’s Banh Mi opened its first location last month at 5382 Buford Hwy NE in Doraville, What Now Atlanta reports. Additional metro Atlanta location are set for Kennesaw, Duluth and Snellville in the coming months.

Dua Vietnamese Noodle Soup and Fish Tank Poke Co. are set to open soon in the Modera Reynoldstown development at 780 Memorial Drive, What Now Atlanta reports.

