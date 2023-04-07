TydeTate Kitchen opening downtown next week and more restaurant news from the week

Also announced as a tenant for the South Downtown project is bowling alley and bar concept Pins Mechanical Company.

Moonlight Pizza is now open at 422 Seminole Ave. NE in the former Little 5 Pizza space.

Owned by Joseph Wescom, Moonlight Pizza has other locations at 2730 Greenbriar Pkwy, and Jacksonville, Florida, with locations in the works for Hapeville and Old National Highway, as well as Michigan, Texas, Minnesota and the greater Georgia area.

Open from 11 a.m.-4 a.m. daily, Moonlight Pizza offers a menu of starters, wings, salads, pastas, sandwiches, calzones, strombolis and desserts, with many gluten-free and vegan options.

Paris Banh Mi, which has locations in Florida, Texas, California, Colorado, Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan, recently opened its first Georgia location at 4500 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth. The menu features a variety of banh mi, croissant and burger sandwiches, as well as French pastries and bubble tea.

Hawaiian-inspired build-your-own bowl concept Mahana Fresh has opened its first Georgia location at 860 Johnson Ferry Road NE in Sandy Springs.

PaoPao Ramen Factory & Boba is set to open its third location this fall at the Shoppes at Webb Gin at 1350 Scenic Hwy South in Snellville.

The Asian-fusion ramen restaurant offers Japanese, Chinese and Korean ramen noodles, Asian-style rice dishes and small plates and entrees including pork belly, braised beef, chicken, ribs and seafood. The menu also offers vegan-friendly and gluten-free food options, as well as a variety of Japanese sake, Korean soju, boba drinks and ice cream.

Owned by Amy Cao, PaoPao has existing locations at Mill Creek Village in Buford and Toco Hills.

Beto’s Taco’s is set to open its forth metro Atlanta location April 11 in Phipps Plaza at 3500 Peachtree Road NE. The location joins others in Lawrenceville, Suwanee and Johns Creek.

Overline Social Club & Hotel will open as part of New City Properties’ mixed-use development at 760 Ralph McGill Blvd. off the Eastside Beltline, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The hotel will include two restaurants, one on the ground level and one on the fourth-floor pool level, and a rooftop bar on the 16th floor. The project is set to open next year.

