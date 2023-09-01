Pop-up accelerator food stall from Punk Foodie to open in Ponce City Market

Credit: Courtesy of Ganji

Credit: Courtesy of Ganji

A food stall from Atlanta pop-up curator Sam Flemming, also known as Punk Foodie, is set to open in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall this fall.

Dubbed Punk Foodie at Ponce, the stall will serve as a restaurant and chef accelerator with a rotating roster of chefs and an emphasis on “the unheralded diversity and talent driving Atlanta’s future restaurant landscape,” according to a press release.

Punk Foodie at Ponce will be home to one- to two-month chef residences, a monthly rotation of pop-up chefs serving weekend brunch, and themed chef collaboration dinners on Mondays.

The first pop-up to take residence in the stall will be Ganji, an Asian fusion-inspired concept from Jess Kim and Jun Park, who have worked for Atlanta restaurant groups including Korean Wives, Seed Hospitality and Castellucci Hospitality Group. Other chefs slated for the first month include Taiwanese-American pop-up Mighty Hans, Bosnian-inpsired concept Krupana and American barbecue pop-up Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken.

Chefs who are interested in being part of the accelerator program can claim a chef profile on the Punk Foodie app.

Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

Credit: Courtesy of Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

Flemming founded Punk Foodie in 2021, expanding the platform to include an Instagram account, weekly newsletter, column for Rough Draft Atlanta, an app and content agency, as well as an events arm that’s put on events including Punk Foodie Fest.

“Pop-up chefs are creating pictures of the new South through local and global ingredients served in styrofoam take-out boxes from borrowed kitchens and 10x10 tents with tabletop fryers all over the city,” Flemming said in a prepared statement. “Now, with the new food stall at Ponce City Market, we’re helping pop-up chefs accelerate to the next level by allowing them to test concepts, build a brand and establish a track record as a means to open brick-and-mortar restaurants that will drive the evolution of Atlanta’s dining scene.”

Punk Foodie at Ponce’s opening hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. The stall will join a long list of other food and beverage concepts at mixed-use development Ponce City Market off the Eastside Beltline, including Atrium, Pizza Jeans, Bibi, Bar Vegan, French Broad Chocolate, Botiwalla and El Super Pan.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Switch plans to expand metro Atlanta footprint with $772M data center
3h ago

Credit: AP

Credit: Courtesy of Portrait Coffee

