Fishmonger opens its third location in the Westside neighborhood

13 minutes ago
Popular seafood eatery Fishmonger has opened its third location in the Westside neighborhood.

Located at 1025 Howell Mill Road in the former La Fonda Latina space, the restaurant will join the original Fishmonger location that opened in April 2022 on Highland Avenue and a second in Kirkwood in the Pratt Pullman development that opened in October 2022.

The new location will remain open for the next two years in its current building while its permanent home in the Stella building of the Star Metals District mixed-use development is being built.

Skip Engelbrecht, who owns Fishmonger with partner Nhan Le and chef-partner Bradford Forsblom, said the new location is “pretty on brand with the other Fishmongers, with a lot of the same colors and overall vibe.” The space, by far the largest of the three restaurants, features seating for about 75 on the interior and 75 on the outdoor patio, as well as a parking lot.

He said guests can expect a full cocktail menu, core food menu items like blackened grouper sandwiches and tuna melts, a raw bar and specials. A retail market, similar to the one at the Poncey-Highland location, likely won’t come until the eatery moves into its permanent space.

Engelbrecht said now that the three restaurants are complete, the team’s focus is on “fine-tuning” all the locations, with a focus on expanding the market on Highland Avenue by bringing in more sushi-grade fish and starting a farmers market at the Kirkwood location.

In addition to Fishmonger, Engelbrecht, Le and Forsblum are also working on opening comfort food concept Small Fry in the Atlanta Dairies development in Reynoldstown.

Fishmonger’s opening hours are 5 p.m.-late Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-late Fridays-Saturdays.

A representative for JLL, the leasing agent for Star Metals District, the 8-acre development from Allen Morris Company real estate firm, said the Stella at Star Metals building is set to be finished within two years. The building, which will be the tallest on Atlanta’s Westside, will include 327 luxury apartments and about 25,000 square feet of retail space.

A second undisclosed Miami-based restaurant concept will also be part of Stella, and the building’s 17th floor will feature a two-story full-service bar that will open onto a private rooftop terrace.

The $350 million Star Metals District also includes the Sentral at Star Metals residential building and the 267,000-square-foot Star Metals Offices, which also features 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and showroom. Star Metals Hotel is set to open in 2023 with an underground speakeasy and botanical rooftop bar.

Open and operating food and beverage concepts at Star Metals include sushi restaurant Hayakawa, Prevail Coffee, Sweetgreen, Savi ProvisionsFlight Club and Wagamama. Still to come is rooftop bar Patina, a new location of Persian restaurant Delbar, and cocktail bar Lucky Star.

1025 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. fishmongeratlanta.com

