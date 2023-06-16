Petite FSE opens in Alpharetta and more metro Atlanta food and drink news

Parisian-inspired bistro and market Petite FSE is now open just inside the front doors at Foundation Social Eatery at 55 Roswell St. in Alpharetta.

The concept, which has a dedicated counter, a display case and communal seating, is an all-day cafe with sandwiches, salads, side pastry boxes, olive oils, retail wines, housemade breads, pastas and sauces.

Menu highlights include salad nicoise; mushroom grilled cheese; burrata with olive tapenade, capers, lemon and orange zest, parsley and basil; and a prosciutto melt with brie, arugula, truffle vin, mustard, sherry vinegar, mustard, mushroom stock and butter.

Sides include potato salad, marinated olives, marinated beets and giardiniera, while pastry options include eclairs, brown butter chocolate chip cookies and cheddar and chive scones.

Chef-owner Mel Toledo reopened Foundation Social Eatery in December 2022, three years after closing the restaurant’s first location in Roswell.

Petite FSE is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.

Wonderful World Coffee and Tea is now open in the Olive + Pine food hall at 6 Olive St. in Avondale Estates.

The coffee shop comes from Sylvia Chan, the wife of Olive + Pine owner and developer Steven Chan.

Wonderful World’s menu includes espresso and coffee drinks with beans from Washington, D.C.-based roaster Compass Coffee as well as a selection of organic hot teas, milk and fruit teas with boba and cold fizzy drinks.

“Sylvia’s always been a champion of food and drink,” Steven Chan said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Her background of being Chinese and growing up in Southeast Asia and America gave her a very diverse exposure in multi-cultural culinary knowledge.”

Wonderful World’s opening hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

Sandwich shop Leftie Lee’s opened at Olive + Pine earlier this month, and Brisk will debut later this month with soft-serve ice cream, and grab-and-go options like empanadas and dumplings.

Niteowl, a tiki bar and pizza-by-the-slice concept from the owners of Edgewood Pizza and Handlebar in Old Fourth Ward, will open in the fall.

All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant Sushi Kingdom is slated to open in the former Macaroni Grill space at 4788 Ashford Dunwoody Road in the Ashford Place development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

