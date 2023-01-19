ajc logo
Midtown’s 10th & Piedmont, G’s, to become Mexican restaurant Casa Almenara

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After more than a decade in the heart of Midtown, restaurants 10th & Piedmont and G’s Midtown are set to transition into a new Mexican restaurant.

Owner Gilbert Yeremian plans to open Latin American eatery Casa Almenara: Tulum Cuisine & Craft Bar at 991 Piedmont Ave. NE in the coming weeks.

The restaurant, named for the Spanish word for “beacon,” will feature cuisine and cocktails from the Mexican region of Tulum for brunch and dinner.

The spaces will be refreshed with an updated kitchen, tables topped with reclaimed wood and decor that will highlight bamboo, plants and tiles.

Yeremian opened Gilbert’s Cafe, later called G’s, 22 years ago along with his brother, and debuted 10th & Piedmont in 2022.

Casa Almenara will serve brunch from 11: 30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays and dinner from 4 p.m.-close, Wednesdays-Sundays. The restaurant will also host Tulum Nights, an entertainment series that will start during dinner service each evening.

