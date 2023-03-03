Sugar Shane’s opens at Ponce City Market and more restaurant news from the week

Other food and beverage concepts include Atrium, Bibi, Pizza Jeans, Bellina Alimentari, Umbrella Bar, Vietvana, Ton Ton and Bar Vegan.

*****

Hero Doughnuts and Buns is set to open its second metro Atlanta location March 7 on the Trilith development in Fayetteville.

Located at 210 Trilith Parkway, Hero will serve its menu of brioche-style doughnuts and coffee along with full breakfast and lunch menus including chicken sandwiches, burgers, breakfast sandwiches and salads.

Hero will be open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

In addition to Hero, the Birmingham-based Pihakis Restaurant Group also owns Hot Dog Pete’s and Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, which both have locations in Atlanta.

Hero will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 235-acre master-planned Town at Trilith development, including Woodstone Bakery & Cafe, Honeysuckle Gelato, Amici Italian Cafe, Sensu Sushi Restaurant and Bar, Thumbs Up Diner, Enzo Italian Steakhouse, Fairway Social, Nourish + Bloom Market, Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar and Hop City Craft Beer & Wine.

*****

Tampa, Florida-based Tex-Mex chain Capital Tacos will open its first Georgia brick-and-mortar locations in the coming weeks. The first, opening in April, will be located at 11160 Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek in April, with a second location at 5270 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners following soon after.

The brand, launched in 2013, opened a ghost kitchen in Atlanta in 2022, featuring its Atlanta-inspired lemon pepper wet taco.

*****

Vinings restaurant Grits & Eggs Breakfast Kitchen is set to open a second location at the 565 Hank apartment building on Hank Aaron Drive in Summerhill, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch and lunch daily.

*****

Baton Rouge-based fried chicken chain Raising Cane’s is slated to open its first Georgia location March 9 at 3485 Braselton Highway in Dacula, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Faith-based disability advocacy group Hope Heals is set to open Mend Coffee, a retail and coffee concept this fall in the former Marcellos space in the Tuxedo Festival shopping center at 3655 Roswell Road NE, What Now Atlanta reports. Jay and Katherine Wolfe started Hope Heals in 2008 after Katherine suffered a stroke.

More restaurant news

Switchman Hall food hall coming to Peoplestown

Moonlight Pizza taking over Little 5 Pizza space

Grand Lux Cafe closes at Phipps Plaza

Fifth Group restaurant group celebrates 30 years

Get details on Citizens Market food hall opening at Phipps Plaza

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern to take over Paces & Vine space

Liz & Leon’s, Sweet Gigi’s coming to South Downtown development

Casa Nuova celebrates 25 years in Alpharetta

Explore The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.