A seasonally-themed cafe from chef Nick Leahy opens next to Nick’s Westside

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Bar

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Chef Nick Leahy is set to open a new concept tonight next to his Nick’s Westside restaurant.

Spring Bar will take over the former Tin Tin wine bar space at 956 Brady Ave. NW with a menu of light bites and drinks. The cafe’s name and menu will change with each season to reflect locally grown and raised produce and proteins.

“I have always strived to celebrate the marriage of local farms and global flavors at Nick’s Westside,” Leahy said in a prepared statement. “Often this connection is subtle, and I’m looking to make that much more obvious with Spring Bar... and ultimately with Summer Bar, Autumn Bar and Winter Bar.”

Leahy opened Nick’s Westside in late 2020, after closing his French concept Aix and Tin Tin in the same space. Eventually, Nick’s Westside took over the former Tin Tin building, and often hosted pop-ups and special events.

After the holiday cocktail pop-up St. Nick’s of Holiday Cheer, Leahy decided that the space was underutilized and liked the idea of turning it into a seasonal concept based on ingredients rather than the holidays.

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Bar

Spring Bar’s opening menu will feature small plates including ropa vieja empanadas with turnip tops and spring vegetable salsa verde; whipped goat cheese crostini with English peas, mint and radish; and roasted scallop ravioli with Georgia shrimp brodo and herb butter. Prices will range from $10 to $20.

The seasonal cocktail list will include What’s Up Doc with carrot-infused Rye, carrot juice, ginger and lemon and the Travelin’ Light with orange peel-infused tequila blanco, garden rosemary-infused vermouth blanc, Triple Sec and lime. Cocktails will be priced at $18.

The cafe and patio overlook a redesigned green space and raised garden beds “that will help reinforce the connection between where we live and what we eat,” Leahy said.

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Bar

Credit: Courtesy of Spring Bar

In addition to owning Nick’s Westside, Leahy also recently partnered with David Abes of Dash Hospitality on concepts at Village Dunwoody including Morty’s Meat & Supply and Bar (n) Booze (n) Bites.

He also co-owned the now-shuttered restaurants The Usual and Saltyard in Brookwood Hills.

Spring Bar’s opening hours will be 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

