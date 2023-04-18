A seasonally-themed cafe from chef Nick Leahy opens next to Nick’s Westside

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Spring Bar’s opening menu will feature small plates including ropa vieja empanadas with turnip tops and spring vegetable salsa verde; whipped goat cheese crostini with English peas, mint and radish; and roasted scallop ravioli with Georgia shrimp brodo and herb butter. Prices will range from $10 to $20.

The seasonal cocktail list will include What’s Up Doc with carrot-infused Rye, carrot juice, ginger and lemon and the Travelin’ Light with orange peel-infused tequila blanco, garden rosemary-infused vermouth blanc, Triple Sec and lime. Cocktails will be priced at $18.

The cafe and patio overlook a redesigned green space and raised garden beds “that will help reinforce the connection between where we live and what we eat,” Leahy said.

In addition to owning Nick’s Westside, Leahy also recently partnered with David Abes of Dash Hospitality on concepts at Village Dunwoody including Morty’s Meat & Supply and Bar (n) Booze (n) Bites.

He also co-owned the now-shuttered restaurants The Usual and Saltyard in Brookwood Hills.

Spring Bar’s opening hours will be 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

