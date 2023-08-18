Persian restaurant Yalda opens in west Midtown and more Atlanta restaurant news from the week

Popular Sandy Springs Persian restaurant Yalda has expanded with a second location in west Midtown.

Located on the bottom level of the Osprey building at 980 Howell Mill Road, Yalda’s menu echoes the Sandy Springs location, with mostly Persian dishes along with some from Turkey and Lebanon. Menu highlights specific to west Midtown include charred octopus with parsnip purée; grouper served with fava bean and dill rice; yogurt and beet dip; and a veal cutlet sandwich.

The restaurant also features a full bar with craft cocktails, beer and wine.

Credit: Courtesy of Yalda Credit: Courtesy of Yalda

Yalda’s space is “airy, with industrial-looking beams and lush greenery throughout,” according to a press release. The building also includes Middle Eastern-style fixtures and a bar that opens to the sidewalk.

Executive chef Ashkan Famili, who opened the first Yalda in December 2022 in Sandy Springs’ Aria development, co-owns the restaurant with his longtime friend, Farhan Kheraj.

Yalda, is named for the longest night of the year celebrated by Persians, will be open for dinner to start, with weekend brunch to be added in the coming weeks. Opening hours are 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

980 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-549-3835, yaldaatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

*****

Bitzel’s Chocolate, a 7,000-square-foot facility, will open this fall at 453 Northolt Parkway in Suwanee.

The business comes from chocolatier and entrepreneur Ray Bitzel, former owner of Bellejais Chocolatier. The business will offer Bitzel’s Chocolate will offer confectionsd from master chocolatier Sabrina Coombs, former executive pastry chef at Nobu Atlanta and season eight finalist on Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship.”

The factory will offer retail and wholesale chocolate treats including chocolate bark, chocolate-covered fruits and nuts, ice cream-filled bonbons and truffles and molded chocolate products as well gelato.

Bitzel plans to allow visitors to watch as chocolate moves through an automated production process and provide education on how cacao is harvested, as well as provide information on cacao growers and harvesters from Ecuador, Uganda and the Dominican Republic.

Bitzel’s creations will utilize different types of chocolate in addition to the standard milk chocolate and dark chocolate, including caramel and ruby varities.

*****

Cody Chassar has been named the chef de cuisine at Gunshow. Chassar most recently served as sous chef at Gunshow and at parent company Red Beard Restaurants’ now-closed Cold Beer. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at restaurants in Nashville.

*****

Duluth coffee roaster Phoenix Roasters has opened its first coffee shop, Coffee That Matters, at 2640 Old Peachtree Road in Duluth, Atlanta Magazine reports. The location features a double drive-thru, more than 20 kinds of coffee, coffee drinks and sodas. A portion of the proceeds goes to support nonprofits.

In other Duluth coffee news, local chain Land of 1000 Hills Coffee is set to open a new location at 3176 Main St., What Now Atlanta reports. The building will also be home to a Thrive coworking space.

*****

Florida-based doughnut shop Donnie’s Donuts is set to open its first Atlanta location at 701 North Highland Ave. in the Highland Walk apartments, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The shop will take the place of Highland Bistro, which closed earlier this year.

*****

Authentic Steak & Seafood is set to open in the coming weeks at 2997 Campbellton Road SW, What Now Atlanta reports. The space was previously home to Deja Vu Sports Bar & Lounge.

*****

Breakers Korean BBQ appears to have closed at Perimeter Mall, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant opened in the former The Pub space in 2018.

In other closure news, 101 Bagel Cafe has closed its location at Akers Mill Square near Cumberland Mall. The chain has several other metro Atlanta locations.

More restaurant news:

Breaker Breaker now open on the Eastside Beltline

Houck’s Grille closing in Roswell to make way for Coastal Bar, Grill & Chill

Bar Diver opening in west Midtown, owner opening Beltline restaurant

Pop-up Gene’s to open brick-and-mortar in East Lake

Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall to open in Dunwoody

Pachengo’s opens in Buckhead

Grana opens in Dunwoody

Slutty Vegan opens on Spleman’s campus

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.