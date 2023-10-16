Fox Brothers Barbecue opens in Brookhaven with a traditional meat counter

Brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox and partner Beau Nolen are building on the popularity of their Atlanta barbecue concept Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q with the opening of Fox Brothers Barbecue in Brookhaven.

Plans for the new location at 4058 Peachtree Road in the Brookhaven Station development were first announced in 2021.

The Brookhaven’s restaurant’s name helps differentiate the style of service for the restaurants. Guests order from a traditional meat counter where smoked proteins like brisket, pork, ribs, turkey and sausage will be weighed by the pound and sliced to order.

“Opening in Brookhaven feels like a homecoming for my brother and I,” Jonathan Fox said in a prepared statement. “We decided to call it Fox Brothers Barbecue as a tribute to those early days, while going back to our roots with the elements of classic Texas barbecue culture and the flavors that we grew up with.”

Meats will be smoked and prepared on three, custom-made, 1,000-gallon Mill Scale off-set smokers from Lockhart Texas and an M&M rotisserie.

The Brookhaven restaurant’s menu also features sides unique to the location including sautéed green beans topped with fried shallots; pinto beans with crema and pico de gallo; brisket chili with crema, diced onion and cheese; and white cheddar mac. Dessert options include Texas birthday cake and butterscotch pudding topped with toffee crunch and bananas.

Canned beers, cocktails, and wines as well as soft drinks and tea will be available to grab for dine-in service.

The 70-seat dining room features custom neon signage and four TVs showing sports, alongside a 40-seat patio. Online ordering is set to be added to in-person ordering in the coming months.

Opening hours are 11 a.m. until sold out, Tuesdays-Sundays.

Fox Brothers Barbecue joins the original Fox Bros., which opened in 2007 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE. Another outpost followed in 2016 by way of a commissary kitchen and Fox Bros. Que-osk to-go kiosk at 134 Ottley Drive and a second dine-in location opened in the Works development in 2021. Fox Bros. also serves its food inside Terrapin Taproom at Truist Park.

Another dine-in location is set to open inside Wild Heaven Beer in Toco Hill in the coming months.

The brothers and Texas natives started honing their smoking skills more than 20 years ago while hosting backyard parties at their Brookhaven home. Before opening their first brick-and-mortar, they operated a catering business and a pop-up at Smith’s Olde Bar in Atlanta.

