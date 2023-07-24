Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails opens in Atlanta with an African-inspired menu

Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails opened earlier this month in the Morningside area with a menu of dishes combining African and Western ingredients, spices and cooking methods.

Located at 560 Dutch Valley Road in the former Piedmont Bar & Grill space on the first floor of the Belvedere Condominiums, Verdure comes from several entrepreneurs from Ghana, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The restaurant’s chef, Jean-Louis Sangare, a native of the Ivory Coast, worked for Le Bilboquet in New York for more than 15 years, and served as the chef de cuisine at the Atlanta location in Buckhead for three years.

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails

Dishes on the Verdure menu include appetizers like summer roasted root burrata; charred okra; crispy octopus; and hummus made with egusi, West African seeds, along with pumpkin seeds, chickpeas and tahini. Guests can expect to see entrees like Senagalese chicken yassa with mustard sauce; pan-seared branzino; and Kendjenou de Moules, which sees steamed mussels simmered in an Ivorian bouillon cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and scallions.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails

The restaurant also has a full bar featuring cocktails including the Fizzy Série made with juniper and tangerine and a creamy hibiscus margarita, as well as classics like the Corpse Reviver No. 2.

The 3,500 square-foot, 120-seat building, just off the Eastside Beltline, will soon include a 60-seat patio with a retractable awning.

The design, a nod to the restaurant’s name, includes an abundance of both artificial and real preserved plants imported from Paris. The space also features custom-made wall trees and Venetian-style ceiling painting.

Verdure is open for dinner daily starting at 5 p.m., with lunch hours to be added soon.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9246, exploretock.com/verdure-kitchen--cocktails-atlanta

Scroll down to see the full menu for Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.