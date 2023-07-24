BreakingNews
BREAKING: Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes

Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails opens in Atlanta with an African-inspired menu

Credit: Courtesy of Nalegé Photography

Credit: Courtesy of Nalegé Photography

Restaurant News
By
13 minutes ago
X

Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails opened earlier this month in the Morningside area with a menu of dishes combining African and Western ingredients, spices and cooking methods.

Located at 560 Dutch Valley Road in the former Piedmont Bar & Grill space on the first floor of the Belvedere Condominiums, Verdure comes from several entrepreneurs from Ghana, Nigeria and Ethiopia.

The restaurant’s chef, Jean-Louis Sangare, a native of the Ivory Coast, worked for Le Bilboquet in New York for more than 15 years, and served as the chef de cuisine at the Atlanta location in Buckhead for three years.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails

Dishes on the Verdure menu include appetizers like summer roasted root burrata; charred okra; crispy octopus; and hummus made with egusi, West African seeds, along with pumpkin seeds, chickpeas and tahini. Guests can expect to see entrees like Senagalese chicken yassa with mustard sauce; pan-seared branzino; and Kendjenou de Moules, which sees steamed mussels simmered in an Ivorian bouillon cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger and scallions.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails

Credit: Courtesy of Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails

The restaurant also has a full bar featuring cocktails including the Fizzy Série made with juniper and tangerine and a creamy hibiscus margarita, as well as classics like the Corpse Reviver No. 2.

The 3,500 square-foot, 120-seat building, just off the Eastside Beltline, will soon include a 60-seat patio with a retractable awning.

The design, a nod to the restaurant’s name, includes an abundance of both artificial and real preserved plants imported from Paris. The space also features custom-made wall trees and Venetian-style ceiling painting.

Verdure is open for dinner daily starting at 5 p.m., with lunch hours to be added soon.

560 Dutch Valley Road, Atlanta. 404-968-9246, exploretock.com/verdure-kitchen--cocktails-atlanta

Scroll down to see the full menu for Verdure Kitchen + Cocktails:

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Georgia transportation official gets another $100,000 raise3h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

BREAKING: Greenwood and The Gathering Spot settle business disputes
20m ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120m Ponzi scheme
1h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire
3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police investigating after businesses on Buford Highway take gunfire
3h ago

Credit: JASON VORHEES / Macon Telegraph

Georgia medical marijuana grower forges ahead as state licenses stall
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Miller Union

Miller Union brings back lunch and more metro Atlanta restaurant news
Southern Belle puts aside tasting menu in favor of sharable a la carte menu
Atlanta cocktail collaboration shines light on local food insecurity
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
5h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top