Slutty Vegan to open a location on Spelman’s campus next week

Atlanta-based vegan burger chain Slutty Vegan is expanding yet again, this time with a location in the Atlanta University Center neighborhood on Spelman College’s campus.

The counter-service eatery, which will open Aug. 16 at 350 Spelman Lane SW in the Manley College Center, will be open to the public. The menu will be very similar to the Slutty Vegan location that opened earlier this year on the Georgia Tech campus, featuring sandwiches like the and will include items like the One Night Stand, a vegan burger with plant-based bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and “Slut Sauce” and the Big Dawg, a bratwurst with sauerkraut and sauce on a pretzel bun.

Also on offer are plant-based tacos, fries, chicken tenders and dessert items like banana pudding and sweet potato pie.

Opening hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

The Spelman location will join the Georgia Tech location as well as spots in West End, Jonesboro, Old Fourth Ward, Duluth and Athens, and a stall at Truist Park. The restaurant also has locations in Alabama, Texas and New York.

Slutty Vegan comes from restaurateur Pinky Cole, who opened the first Slutty Vegan first brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia.

Besides running her restaurants, Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, and co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with her fiance, Derrick Hayes, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

She’s also the author of the cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch,” and has a retail line of plant-based foods including Slutty Strips vegan bacon.

“(Historically Black colleges and universities) are part of Atlanta’s DNA, and as a proud alumna of Clark Atlanta University, I know firsthand that the AUC is a place where Black excellence is cultivated,” Cole said regarding Slutty Vegan’s first location on an HBCU campus.

In addition to Slutty Vegan, Spelman’s Manley Hall will also be home to a second location of Marietta bubble tea business Nom Station starting Aug. 10.

