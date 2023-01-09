Lazy Betty team to open Humble Pie next week in the Interlock

Humble Pie will open next week in West Midtown, with an emphasis on vegetable-forward entrees and pizzas.
Located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in the Interlock development, Humble Pie will open Jan. 18 for dinner, with lunch, weekday happy hour and a late night menu to launch in the coming weeks.
The restaurant comes from chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips, the team behind Candler Park restaurant Lazy Betty, and Juniper Cafe, which closed at the end of 2022 with plans to relocate this year.
Humble Pie’s kitchen will be led by executive chef Evelyn Ling, Hsu’s cousin, and chef de cuisine Lorien Vilchez. Most recently, Ling worked at Juniper Cafe and before that at Pancake Social and Bacchanalia, while Vilchez previously worked on the pastry team at Lazy Betty.
The restaurant’s menu will feature dishes made with locally sourced ingredients from farms and producers like Diamond City Farms, Rock House Creamery, Spotted Trotter, DaySpring Farms and Fripper’s.
Credit: Photo by Matt Wong
Credit: Photo by Matt Wong
Dishes include a variety of sharable plates, entrees including roasted half chicken with arugula, frisee, apple, olive and agrodolce jus; potato pie with crispy potato croquette, trout roe, grated eggs and crème fraiche; and the Not So Humble Burger with American cheese, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, dill pickle and fries.
Humble Pie will mill its own flour using grains from DaySpring Farms outside Athens for its sourdough pizza dough, using a starter born in 2020 and fermented for three days. The menu will offer white sauce, red sauce and special sauce pizzas, with non-traditional pies broccoli and cheese and Ragin’ Cajun Shrimp with etouffee sauce, scallion, soppressata, mozzarella and parmesan. The menu also features more traditional pies, like a Margherita and Get the Greek pizza. Gluten-free versions will also be available.
Pastry chef Carelys Vazquez’s dessert menu will include spiced apple buckle cake, cranberry slab pie and chocolate mudslide pie.
On the beverage side, Humble Pie will offers local beer, liquor, wines with a focus on natural, biodynamic and organic selections, a selection of dessert wines, cocktails and zero proof drinks.
Designed by local firm Praxis3, the 4,300-square-foot restaurant “will take inspiration from Atlanta and West Midtown,” according to a press release, with “high ceilings, wide-open views to the street and an explosion of greenery hanging above harkening back to Atlanta’s nickname ‘the city in the forest,’” in addition to “industrial and steel details painted in bold pops of color, rustic interior finishes, eclectic furniture and a celebration of pie shapes.”
The space features a wood-burning pizza oven visible from the open dining counter around the corner from a lounge, along with an upstairs mezzanine with private dining options for 50-60 people. Humble Pie also has outdoor patios and indoor-outdoor bars.
Credit: Photo by Matt Wong
Credit: Photo by Matt Wong
The hourly kitchen staff “will get 3.14% of all sales to help alleviate the pay disparity between front-of-house and back-of-house, and to provide a livable wage for the crew doing work behind the scenes,” according to the press release.
Dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
A representative for Humble Pie did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the restaurant.
Humble Pie will join several other food and beverage concepts at the Interlock including Drawbar, Rooftop L.O.A., Kinjo Room, Lua Vietnamese Eatery, Guac y Margy’s, Holiday Bar, Velvet Taco, Puttshack, Pour Taproom and St. Germain. Forthcoming concepts include Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Pinky Promise and The X Pot.
Hsu and Phillips first joined forces on acclaimed tasting menu restaurant Lazy Betty, which opened in 2019. Juniper Cafe followed in late 2021.
1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-458-6765, humblepieatl.com.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Humble Pie:
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Credit: Humble Pie
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author