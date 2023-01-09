Lazy Betty team to open Humble Pie next week in the Interlock

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Dishes include a variety of sharable plates, entrees including roasted half chicken with arugula, frisee, apple, olive and agrodolce jus; potato pie with crispy potato croquette, trout roe, grated eggs and crème fraiche; and the Not So Humble Burger with American cheese, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, dill pickle and fries.

Humble Pie will mill its own flour using grains from DaySpring Farms outside Athens for its sourdough pizza dough, using a starter born in 2020 and fermented for three days. The menu will offer white sauce, red sauce and special sauce pizzas, with non-traditional pies broccoli and cheese and Ragin’ Cajun Shrimp with etouffee sauce, scallion, soppressata, mozzarella and parmesan. The menu also features more traditional pies, like a Margherita and Get the Greek pizza. Gluten-free versions will also be available.

Pastry chef Carelys Vazquez’s dessert menu will include spiced apple buckle cake, cranberry slab pie and chocolate mudslide pie.

On the beverage side, Humble Pie will offers local beer, liquor, wines with a focus on natural, biodynamic and organic selections, a selection of dessert wines, cocktails and zero proof drinks.

Designed by local firm Praxis3, the 4,300-square-foot restaurant “will take inspiration from Atlanta and West Midtown,” according to a press release, with “high ceilings, wide-open views to the street and an explosion of greenery hanging above harkening back to Atlanta’s nickname ‘the city in the forest,’” in addition to “industrial and steel details painted in bold pops of color, rustic interior finishes, eclectic furniture and a celebration of pie shapes.”

The space features a wood-burning pizza oven visible from the open dining counter around the corner from a lounge, along with an upstairs mezzanine with private dining options for 50-60 people. Humble Pie also has outdoor patios and indoor-outdoor bars.

The hourly kitchen staff “will get 3.14% of all sales to help alleviate the pay disparity between front-of-house and back-of-house, and to provide a livable wage for the crew doing work behind the scenes,” according to the press release.

Dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

A representative for Humble Pie did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the restaurant.

Humble Pie will join several other food and beverage concepts at the Interlock including Drawbar, Rooftop L.O.A., Kinjo Room, Lua Vietnamese Eatery, Guac y Margy’s, Holiday Bar, Velvet Taco, Puttshack, Pour Taproom and St. Germain. Forthcoming concepts include Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, Pinky Promise and The X Pot.

Hsu and Phillips first joined forces on acclaimed tasting menu restaurant Lazy Betty, which opened in 2019. Juniper Cafe followed in late 2021.

1115 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-458-6765, humblepieatl.com.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Humble Pie:

