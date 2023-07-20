Eat My Biscuits to open in East Point next month for fried biscuits, Hennessey wings

Breakfast and brunch bar Eat My Biscuits is set to make its debut in East Point next month.

Locate at 2881 Main St., Eat My Biscuits comes from Vanetta Roy, who owns Surf’s Up restaurant and worked as a special education teacher in her native Chicago before moving to Atlanta a couple of years ago.

The menu includes several favorites from the selection at Surf’s Up, including fried biscuits. “People call them beignets, but they’re better than beignets,” Roy said. “They’re light and fluffy.” She plans to amp them up with options like strawberry shortcake, blueberry lemon ricotta and peaches.

Another item Roy brings with her from Chicago is her chicken wings slathered in homemade Hennessey sauce; the sauce might also make its way into some other dishes.

Roy, who isn’t a chef by trade but grew up spending a lot of time in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother, worked with chefs Zerrod Wilks and Zerrick-Rafael Solece on the menu.

The two brothers, who have also worked as chefs at other restaurants around the city and have their own catering business, helped Roy with recipes for buttermilk biscuit sandwiches filled with short ribs, seafood, and chicken.

Eat My Biscuits’ full-service bar will highlight martinis, as well as tableside cocktails, where guests will be able to smoke their own Old-Fashioneds and create other “bubble” martinis.

Roy said the space, which was previously an auto parts store, underwent a major renovation, with a mid-century modern vibe and design elements walnut wood, gold accents and earth tones. A neon sign that says “You’ve gotta risk it for the biscuit” will hang on a back wall.

“I wanted it to be suggestive, sexy and fun, but not overly trendy,” she said. “I want everything about this brand to match who I am. I’m a bit much, but not too much.”

The restaurant’s logo also plays into Roy’s sense of fun, with a pair of biscuits placed suggestively next to each other, covered in pink sauce with a cherry on top.

“I’m so many things, including a business owner, an educator and a mother, but I also like to have fun,” she said. “I wanted the logo to exude that.”

Roy, who said she’s dreamed of opening a restaurant in metro Atlanta for years, worked with terra alma, a local woman-owned boutique real estate advisory, to secure her space in East Point.

“The area has such a rich history,” Roy said. “There’s so much Black culture embedded in East Point. There are also a lot of changes happening here, and I wanted to be part of the change.”

Aiming for an Aug. 17 opening, Eat My Biscuits will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Eat My Biscuits:

