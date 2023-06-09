X

D.B.A. BBQ opens near Chastain Park with a scaled-down menu

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Clarkston location to open soon

Longtime Virginia-Highland barbecue restaurant D.B.A. BBQ has expanded with a second location in Buckhead.

Located at 4441 Roswell Road NE near Chastain Park, the restaurant will offer a scaled-down version of the menu offered in Virginia-Highland. Options include pork, brisket, chicken, turkey, wings and sides along with beer, wine and cocktails.

The space, which was previously home to Greater Good BBQ, includes a dining room and patio. D.B.A. Buckhead will be open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays-Sundays.

This fall, D.B.A. owner Matt Coggin will debut D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ at 4540 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston. The 2,600-square-foot, window-filled space will feature a patio and parking lot.

The menu will feature a mix of traditional barbecue offerings and street tacos, along with a full bar. D.B.A. Barbecue will offer tacos on its menu until the Clarkson restaurant opens.

Coggin has long loved street tacos, and often offered them on the menu at DBA Sandwich Company, the now-shuttered eatery he opened in the Irwin Street Market in 2020.

Though dine-in service will be available, D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ’s focus will be on takeout, which includes a major renovation to the existing drive-thru.

Coggin, who opened the original D.B.A. in 2009, previously worked at several Virginia-Highland eateries, including La Tavola and the now-shuttered Sala and Harvest.

4441 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. dbabbq.com

