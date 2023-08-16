Pachengo’s opens in Buckhead for margaritas and tacos served daily

Pachengo’s, a new Mexican restaurant from the team behind several popular Italian concepts in Atlanta, opens today in Buckhead.

Located at 3059 Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead Village development, Pachengo’s replaces Italian wine bar Storico Vino, which closed in June.

The restaurant comes from Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson, who owned Storico Vino. They also operate Storico Fresco in Buckhead and Forza Storico in West Midtown, and recently opened Yeppa & Co. and Dryver Bar in the Buckhead Village development.

Pachengo’s, which will serve lunch and dinner daily, will offer a menu reflecting the backgrounds of several staff members.

“Most of our cooks and bartenders are from Central and South American, so Pachengo’s is a way to get them involved and give our longtime staff members the opportunity to share the food they know and love,” Gianni said in a prepared statement. While Pachengo’s is full service, he said the restaurant is more casual than other Storico Group concepts, “which we felt would be attractive to nearby offices and Buckhead Village shoppers.”

Developed by Mexico City-born husband-and-wife chefs Omar and Guadalupe Santamaria, the menu features dishes including queso con chorizo, enchiladas suizas, mole, tacos and tostadas and a selection of different avocado dips. A rotating “family meal” offers a riff on the traditional staff-only meal. In the coming months, Pachengo’s will add breakfast dishes such as huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles on the weekends.

Beverage director Jose Pereiro’s beverage list includes margaritas, palomas, and mezcalitas plus horchata and agua frescas for non-alcoholic options. An extensive tequila selection will be available, as well as a small selection of South American wine and beer.

The space was redesigned following Storico Vino’s closure, with “more double-sided countertop seating and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow,” according to a press release, along with the addition of “Mexican tile, light-washed wood, new furniture, and light fixtures and a reconstructed bar with extra seats.” The space seats 110 between the interior and the outdoor patio.

Pachengo’s, which does not accept reservations, will be open for dinner only from 5-10 p.m. Aug. 16-19. The restaurant will be closed Aug. 20 and will reopen on Aug. 21 for lunch and dinner, and then will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Pachengo’s joins several other food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village in addition to Yeppa & Co. and Dryver Bar, including Le Colonial, The Southern Gentleman, Gypsy Kitchen, Shake Shack and Le Bilboquet. Set to open soon are Brush Sushi and vegan eatery Planta Queen.

Buckhead Village, previously known as Shops Buckhead, is part of what was a $1 billion, eight-acre redevelopment at the corner of West Paces Ferry and Peachtree roads. It was built by California developer OliverMcMillan, which bought the property in 2011 from a Georgia developer whose project was stalled by the Great Recession.

Jamestown Properties, which owns several high-profile metro Atlanta developments including Ponce City Market and Westside Provisions District, bought the Buckhead Village development in 2019.

3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-806-0050, instagram.com/pachengos

