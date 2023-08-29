Brush Sushi opens in Buckhead for omakase and sharable seafood dishes

The Buckhead Village development is now home to Brush Sushi, a Japanese concept from the team behind recently-shuttered Decatur restaurants Brush Sushi Izakaya and Cuddlefish.

Located at 3009 Peachtree Road in the former American Cut space, Brush Sushi offers dishes grilled using Binchotan charcoal including hamachi kama and hay-smoked miso duck breast; small plates like octopus sunomono and spicy tuna tartare; “for the table” options such as uni and caviar service; and a variety of sushi. The lunch menu includes “sets” served with rice, edamame and miso soup.

The restaurant also features a 17-seat private dining room for its omakase experience presented by chef Jason Liang, who co-owns Brush with his wife, pastry chef Ching Yao Wang, and business partner John Chen.

The 4,400-square-foot Brush space “features a modern design with Japanese elements woven throughout including intricate carvings on large panels of hinoki, a Japanese cypress wood and other traditional accents,” according to a press release.

In a prepared statement, Liang said the “seasonal and personal touches of the menu will be based on the flavors and ideas of our memories and experiences in Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S.”

Brush initially opened in Decatur eight years ago, followed by Cuddlefish, which closed earlier this year. Liang, Wang and Chen also own and operate Momonoki and Momo Cafe in Midtown and are working on opening cocktail bar Lucky Star in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood as well as a Dunwoody location of Cuddlefish.

Brush joins several food and beverage concepts at Buckhead Village including Carmel, Pachengo’s, Yeppa & Co., the Southern Gentleman, Le Colonial and Gypsy Kitchen.

Buckhead Village, previously known as Shops Buckhead, is part of what was a $1 billion, eight-acre redevelopment at the corner of West Paces Ferry and Peachtree roads. It was built by California developer OliverMcMillan, which bought the property in 2011 from a Georgia developer whose project was stalled by the Great Recession.

Jamestown Properties, which owns several high-profile metro Atlanta developments including Ponce City Market and Westside Provisions District, bought the Buckhead Village development in 2019.

3009 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, .brushatl.com

Scroll down to see the full menu for Brush Sushi:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.