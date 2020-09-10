Meet the owners and chefs behind three Filipino restaurants in Atlanta

Our dining editor Ligaya Figueras noticed that one in particular, Filipino-American food, was on the upswing. It’s a cuisine that has special meaning to her. She joins us to discuss this welcome trend and brings us her interviews with some of the people who are making it happen: the people behind the Estrellita, Kamayan ATL and Adobo restaurants.

