Chef for Migos, Lil Baby to open first of two downtown restaurants next month

He also plans to offer rotating daily specials, including turkey lasagna and barbecued ribs.

Desserts, made by Williams’ cousin using their great-grandmother’s recipes, will include red velvet cake and banana pudding.

Williams, whose wife, Daniella, is also actively involved in the business, said that it’s important to him to give back to the community. To that end, he’s offering discounts to Georgia State University students and State of Georgia employees, and plans to serve free meals to the homeless community.

The space “has a vintage supper club feel,” Williams said, with wood accents and large accent lights.

By the start of summer, Williams plans to open Betty Sue’s, an adjoining concept named for his grandmother. Betty Sue’s will serve an all-day breakfast and brunch menu with a focus on grits bowls topped with proteins like oxtails, lobster and shrimp. The bowls will be made with Williams’ Chef Baul’s Grits line, which will be available for purchase online and at the restaurant.

Williams, who previously owned brick-and-mortar restaurant Chef’d Up in Old Fourth Ward, said he plans to “be more hands-on this time around. I’m really taking the time to focus on the restaurant. I have my mind and body ready.”

Opening hours for Binky’s will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.

20 Broad St., Atlanta. 404-963-5704, instagram.com/binkysatl

Scroll down to see the full menu for Binky’s:

