Chef for Migos, Lil Baby to open first of two downtown restaurants next month

A longtime Atlanta chef known for cooking for hip-hop artists including Lil Baby, Migos and Gucci Mane is about to open the first of two restaurants he has planned for downtown Atlanta.
Bryant Williams, better known as Chef Baul, will debut Binky’s at 10 a.m. April 7 at 20 Broad St. in the Five Points Plaza, followed by a grand opening celebration in May.
The 800-square-foot takeout-only eatery will serve a tight menu of what Williams calls his “greatest hits,” with items such as turkey wings, oxtails, and salmon, with side items including mac and cheese, smoked turkey collard greens and candied yams.
Williams said his favorite dish on the menu is the lamb chops, cooked in an herb marinade. “They’re really tender, with a savory taste,” he said.
He also plans to offer rotating daily specials, including turkey lasagna and barbecued ribs.
Desserts, made by Williams’ cousin using their great-grandmother’s recipes, will include red velvet cake and banana pudding.
Williams, whose wife, Daniella, is also actively involved in the business, said that it’s important to him to give back to the community. To that end, he’s offering discounts to Georgia State University students and State of Georgia employees, and plans to serve free meals to the homeless community.
The space “has a vintage supper club feel,” Williams said, with wood accents and large accent lights.
By the start of summer, Williams plans to open Betty Sue’s, an adjoining concept named for his grandmother. Betty Sue’s will serve an all-day breakfast and brunch menu with a focus on grits bowls topped with proteins like oxtails, lobster and shrimp. The bowls will be made with Williams’ Chef Baul’s Grits line, which will be available for purchase online and at the restaurant.
Williams, who previously owned brick-and-mortar restaurant Chef’d Up in Old Fourth Ward, said he plans to “be more hands-on this time around. I’m really taking the time to focus on the restaurant. I have my mind and body ready.”
Opening hours for Binky’s will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays.
20 Broad St., Atlanta. 404-963-5704, instagram.com/binkysatl
Scroll down to see the full menu for Binky’s:
