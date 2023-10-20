WTF opens in Adair Park with a menu of plant-based comfort foods

WTF, which is set to open 1-8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 711 Catherine St. in what was once George W. Adair Elementary School in Adair Park, will be located less than a mile from where the food truck has been parked for the past year at the MET Atlanta development.

The space will feature old-school-style desks and a locker repurposed into a community bookshelf. Even the restaurant’s opening week will be school-inspired, with a “spirit week” from Oct. 23-29, asking patrons to dress in 90s and 70s gear, “wacky tacky” clothes and other themes in exchange for the chance to get a free chili cheese dog or 25% off a meal.

Sloan started WTF in January 2019, about three years after adopting a plant-based diet.

“I was cooking an egg one day, and just felt bad,” he said. “I cracked the egg into the pan and said, ‘I can’t do this.’ It was an overnight thing.”

Though he didn’t have a culinary background, he was inspired by the growing vegan scene in Atlanta, particularly now-shuttered eatery Viva La Vegan, and began playing around with recipes.

Sloan popped up with WTF at several spots around metro Atlanta including the former food truck park off of Howell Mill Road and Rooted Trading Co. in Powder Springs before landing at the MET at the beginning of 2022.

His menu features plant-based versions of comfort food including the Wanzamp Burger, named for a word his young daughter used to say, with a burger and fried chicken patty covered with smoked gouda cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch and pickles; a chili cheese dog; and Moon Fries topped with shrimp, steak and smoked cheese sauce.

The larger kitchen at WTF’s brick-and-mortar restaurant will allow Sloan to add more menu items, including a variety of vegan bowls that he plans to sell under the brand Herban Bowls.

In addition to school-themed decor, the counter-service restaurant also features booths and tables, art from local creators, and an outside covered patio with fans and lighting.

Sloan eventually hopes to grow WTF into a multi-location business, but in the meantime is looking forward to growing his first brick-and-mortar.

“With the options we offer, I think there’s so much room for us to grow, not just in Atlanta, but nationally,” he said.

WTF’s opening hours are noon-10 p.m. daily, with plans to add hours from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. for delivery and pickup only in the coming weeks.

711 Catherine St., Atlanta. instagram.com/wonderfultastingfood

