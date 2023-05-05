Sports bar from former NFL player among tenants announced for Avenue West Cobb

Louisiana-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 with partners including Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks and Dabo Swinney, in addition to Brees. The chain has nearly 100 restaurants in states including South Carolina, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee and Mississippi. The Avenue West Cobb location will mark the first in metro Atlanta.

Walk-On’s will hold an onsite hiring event for up to 175 team members 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on May 24 – 26.

Located in a 1,400-square-foot space next to 100% Chiropractic, Peach Cobbler Factory will serve a variety of desserts including cobblers, ice cream, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, shakes and cookies.

Husband and wife Tami and Juan Edgerton debuted Peach Cobbler Factory opened in 2013 as a food truck in Nashville, and began franchising in 2021. The first Atlanta location opened on Auburn Avenue in 2022.

Walk-Ons and Peach Cobbler Factory will join several other food and beverage concepts at Avenue West Cobb including Cima, Gibney’s Tavern, Otter’s Chicken, Queen Tea and Ted’s Montana Grill.

