Gocha’s Tapas Bar opens next week on Campbellton Road

Celebrity hairstylist Gocha Hawkins, who launched a second career as a restaurateur in 2019 with the launch of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, is set to open a new concept next week.
Located at 5829 Campbellton Road SW in the Publix Shopping Center at Sandtown Crossing, Gocha’s Tapas Bar will debut May 17 with a kickoff event from 7-10 p.m. featuring actress Crystal Renee from the BET show “Sistas.”
Menu items include Gocha’s Chop Shop, grilled lamb chops served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes; Crabtivating Tomatoes, fried green tomatoes topped with crab salad and remoulade sauce; Shrimpin’ Ain’t Easy, rispy fried shrimp served with aioli sauce; and Steak Skewer Sensation, marinated grilled steak skewers with a side of chimichurri sauce.
The 1,500-square-foot restaurant and bar also features a 2100-square-foot patio.
Hawkins, a Detroit native and the owner of Midtown’s Gocha Salon, is known for styling celebrity clients such as Kandi Burruss, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Beyonce and Drake and starring on WEtv’s “LA Hair” for three seasons.
She owns Gocha’s Breakfast Bar locations on Campbellton Road and in Fayetteville and a Gocha’s Breakfast Bar food truck.
After May 17, Gocha’s Tapas Bar’s hours will be 5-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta. 404-600-5540, gochastapasbar.com
