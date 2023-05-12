Gocha’s Tapas Bar opens next week on Campbellton Road

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Hawkins, a Detroit native and the owner of Midtown’s Gocha Salon, is known for styling celebrity clients such as Kandi Burruss, Nicki Minaj, Serena Williams, Beyonce and Drake and starring on WEtv’s “LA Hair” for three seasons.

She owns Gocha’s Breakfast Bar locations on Campbellton Road and in Fayetteville and a Gocha’s Breakfast Bar food truck.

After May 17, Gocha’s Tapas Bar’s hours will be 5-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

5829 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta. 404-600-5540, gochastapasbar.com

