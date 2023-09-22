Omakase by Yun brings 18-course omakase experience to Dunwoody

Omakase by Yun, from sushi chef Jonathan Yun, opened late last week in the Ashford Lane development in Dunwoody with an 18-course omakase experience.

Yun is an Austell native who spent about three months training in Japan before going on to work at New York City’s Sushi Nakazawa. Upon returning to Atlanta, he built his pop-up, Omakase by Yun, and was part of the opening team for the Atlanta location of Japanese sushi restaurant Nobu.

Yun’s pop-up is now a permanent eatery and boasts 18 courses that he makes in front of the diners. The first and second courses are soup and salad, followed by sashimi with homemade ginger, soy sauce and fresh wasabi. Next is usually an oyster course and eventually he plans on incorporating a fried or grilled fish course. omakase, which is $185 per person, continues with 13-14 pieces of sushi based on what’s in season, and the experience concludes with a dessert.

Credit: Courtesy of David Hoang Credit: Courtesy of David Hoang

Optional wine and soju pairings are available from beverage director Taylor Hannah, who previously worked as Nobu’s beverage manager.

The menu also includes a la carte options including the Big Mac, a four-layer piece of sushi with wagyu beef, fatty tuna, scallop and sea urchin.

Yun said he designed the 1200-square-foot restaurant to reflect his personality and feel specific to Atlanta with lighter colors and flowers that will change with the season. He decided to avoid the “dark and sexy look” to create a “more comfortable, more inviting” space.

Credit: Courtesy of Alin Wu Credit: Courtesy of Alin Wu

Yun said omakase service is a way to get customers to try new dishes.

“That’s probably the biggest thing, trying things that you never get to try and seeing things prepared right in front of you,” he said.

“This style allows me to do what I want and present sushi in the way I want,” Yun said. “Being smaller, more focused on quality and the well-being of everybody’s life.”

Omakase by Yun is one of a growing list of omakase-focused restaurants opening in metro Atlanta, including Mujo, Omakase Table and NoriFish along with the relocation of Brush Sushi and Sushi Hayakawa.

Credit: Courtesy of David Hoang Credit: Courtesy of David Hoang

The restaurant is open at 6 p.m. for seatings of up to six guests and 8:30 p.m. for seatings of up to eight people, Tuesdays-Sundays, with plans to allow for larger seatings in the future.

Omakase by Yun joins several other restaurants in the Ashford Lane development, including Grana, Hawkers and Superica. Food hall Politan Row at Ashford Lane is also set to open in the fall and will bring nine eateries including 26 Thai and Smokehouse Q.

4511 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta. omakasebyyun.com.

