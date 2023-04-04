BreakingNews
Here's how to help dogs at risk of being euthanized in Fulton, DeKalb
Slutty Vegan bringing plant-based ballpark food to Truist Park

Credit: Photo by Madelynne Boykin

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

Pinky Cole is at it again.

The founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan is opening yet another location of her ever-growing plant-based burger chain, this time at Truist Park in Cobb County.

Located in section 130 by the third base gate, Slutty Vegan will debut April 6, the date of the Atlanta Braves’ home opener. The freestanding kiosk’s menu will feature items including the Big Dawg, a plant-based bratwurst served with sauerkraut and sauce on a vegan pretzel bun; Tenderonis, plant-based chicken tenders; and Slutty Fries served with “Slut Dust,” as well as several side sauces including blackberry mayo and agave mustard.

The Slutty Vegan outpost will join five others in metro Atlanta, including a location that opened earlier this year on the Georgia Tech campus. The eatery also has a location in Athens, Georgia as well as New York and Alabama.

ExploreCobb County dining news

Credit: Handout

Slutty Vegan opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia. In addition to Slutty Vegan, Cole also owns Bar Vegan at Ponce City Market.

Besides running her restaurants, Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, and co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with her fiance, Derrick Hayes, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

She’s also the author of the cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch,” and has a retail line of plant-based foods including Slutty Strips vegan bacon.

There are many other concessions kiosks inside Truist Park, including H&F Burger and the Terrapin Taproom. The park also recently unveiled its new slate of food offerings for the current Braves season.

Battery Atlanta, the entertainment district just outside the ballpark, is home to multiple food and beverage concepts including Antico Pizza, C. Ellet’s, Superica, El Super Pan and Yard House.

A representative for Slutty Vegan did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

