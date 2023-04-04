Slutty Vegan bringing plant-based ballpark food to Truist Park

Slutty Vegan opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood in early 2019 after operating for several months as a mobile food truck. The Slutty Vegan food truck continues to operate around Atlanta, in addition to visiting cities outside of Georgia. In addition to Slutty Vegan, Cole also owns Bar Vegan at Ponce City Market.

Besides running her restaurants, Cole has been involved in several community initiatives through her Pinky Cole Foundation, and co-founded Square 1: The Liife Experience, an initiative that seeks to provide 25,000 Black men with full access to life insurance, with her fiance, Derrick Hayes, the founder and operator of Atlanta-based Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks.

She’s also the author of the cookbook Eat Plants, B*tch,” and has a retail line of plant-based foods including Slutty Strips vegan bacon.

There are many other concessions kiosks inside Truist Park, including H&F Burger and the Terrapin Taproom. The park also recently unveiled its new slate of food offerings for the current Braves season.

Battery Atlanta, the entertainment district just outside the ballpark, is home to multiple food and beverage concepts including Antico Pizza, C. Ellet’s, Superica, El Super Pan and Yard House.

A representative for Slutty Vegan did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

